Society

Australia Corner opens new cooperation opportunities for Mekong Delta

The Australia Corner aims to connect partners from both countries and promote climate adaptation solutions in the Mekong Delta by building on Can Tho University's research expertise.

Participants the launch of the Australia Corner at Can Tho University on July 29 (Photo: VNA)
Participants the launch of the Australia Corner at Can Tho University on July 29 (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Australia Corner was officially launched at Can Tho University on July 29, creating a new platform to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Australia in education, research and climate change adaptation.

The initiative is part of the Australia–Vietnam climate change adaptation partnership.

Speaking at the launch, Australia's Minister for International Development, Minister for Small Business and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly said the Australia Corner aims to connect partners from both countries and promote climate adaptation solutions in the Mekong Delta by building on Can Tho University's research expertise.

She said the centre will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing and cooperation, helping turn research findings into practical solutions for local communities while expanding successful models across the region and internationally.

vnanet-potal-ra-mat-khong-gian-australia-thuc-day-hop-tac-ben-vung-vung-dong-bang-song-cuu-long-8920238.jpg
The Australia Corner aims to connect partners from both countries and promote climate adaptation solutions in the Mekong Delta by building on Can Tho University's research expertise. (Photo: VNA)

The Australia Corner will also bring together students, researchers, businesses and future leaders from Vietnam and Australia to develop innovative solutions to climate change, the official added.

Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Truong Canh Tuyen said he hopes the Australia Corner will inspire learning, research and innovation while giving students greater access to advanced education, scholarship opportunities and international partnerships.

He reaffirmed the city's commitment to deepening cooperation with Australian partners in education, scientific research, digital transformation, health care, green agriculture, greenhouse gas emission reduction and people-to-people exchanges.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Tran Trung Tinh, President of Can Tho University, said the Australia Corner is more than a physical facility. It is a platform for connecting people, sharing knowledge and promoting innovation, particularly in sustainable development and climate change adaptation.

Earlier the same day, Can Tho authorities had a meeting with Aly and her delegation to discuss expanding cooperation in education, climate change response and sustainable development in the Mekong Delta./.

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