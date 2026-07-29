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Vietnam, Burundi cement political trust, substantive ties

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on July 29 reaffirmed the CPV’s commitment to strengthening ties with Africa’s fraternal political parties, including Burundi’s ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy - Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD).

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Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (R) and CNDD-FDD Secretary General Révérien Ndikuriyo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Burundi cement political trust, substantive ties

During a reception in Hanoi on July 29 for CNDD-FDD Secretary General Révérien Ndikuriyo, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from July 27-31, Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu believed that that the visit would consolidate political trust, friendship and substantive cooperation between the two parties and countries in the coming time.

Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Secretary General of Burundi’s National Council for the Defence of Democracy–Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) Révérien Ndikuriyo exchange the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two Parties. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Burundi seek measures to enhance bilateral ties

Speaking highly of Burundi’s achievements under the leadership of the CNDD-FDD, Trung said the two countries should strengthen solidarity and play a greater role in maintaining peace and stability in their respective regions and globally, thereby creating favourable conditions for achieving their development goals.

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Nhon Hai balances marine tourism with coral reef conservation

Nhon Hai balances marine tourism with coral reef conservation

During the travel season, Nhon Hai fishing village in Quy Nhon Dong ward, Gia Lai province, has become an attractive spot for coral diving, basket-boat trips and excursions to Hon Kho. Community-based tourism has created new livelihoods, but rising visitor numbers are also putting pressure on the marine ecosystem, requiring a balance between economic development and conservation of natural resources.

Celebrations mark Vietnam-Thailand friendship

Celebrations mark Vietnam-Thailand friendship

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Strength behind rudimentary weapons

Not modern military hardware, but rudimentary weapons and even familiar farming tools used by ordinary people were present during the August General Uprising of 1945. More than 80 years later, these artefacts are preserved at the Vietnam Military History Museum, quietly telling their stories to younger generations.

August Revolution lessons guide Vietnam into the new era

August Revolution lessons guide Vietnam into the new era

The 1945 August Revolution marked a historic turning point in Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, demonstrating the power of unity, self-reliance and strategic vision. Eighty-one years on, these enduring values continue to provide inspiration and momentum for Vietnam’s development in the new era.

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More than 100 young Asian musicians unite in Hanoi

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Top leader visits Infantry Division 308

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VIFC seeks to unlock international capital for Vietnam’s economy

VIFC seeks to unlock international capital for Vietnam’s economy

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Top leader attends opening of knowledge update programme for 14th Party Central Committee members

Top leader attends opening of knowledge update programme for 14th Party Central Committee members

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Efforts underway to keep Dao Thanh Y cultural heritage alive

Efforts underway to keep Dao Thanh Y cultural heritage alive

Home to a Dao Thanh Y community that has preserved its distinctive cultural heritage for around 300 years, Quang La commune in Quang Ninh province is promoting traditional crafts, customs and community-based tourism to keep its highland cultural identity alive while creating new opportunities for local development.