Malaysia accelerates energy transition to drive economic growth

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Government is stepping up efforts to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels by accelerating the transition to clean energy, while promoting economic growth and creating new industries.



Addressing a recent regional energy event, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the shift towards clean energy is a strategic endeavour aimed at safeguarding the country's energy future.



As reported by The Star, recognising that governments alone could not finance the transition, PM Anwar called for stronger collaboration among the public sector, private investors and project developers.



“We need capital to build solar farms, upgrade grids, install battery storage, and upskill workers. Massive, sustained and structured capital,” he said as quoted by the news site.



On Malaysia's domestic agenda, PM Anwar reaffirmed the government's commitment under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) to ensure a stable, affordable and reliable energy supply, drive economic growth and reduce carbon emissions while protecting natural ecosystems.



He said Malaysia remained committed to achieving 31% renewable energy capacity by 2025, increasing this to 40% by 2035 and 70% by 2050./.

VNA