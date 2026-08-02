October 15 designated as Vietnam’s annual digital citizen day

The Government has issued Resolution No. 66.22/2026/NQ-CP, dated July 9, 2026, on the development of digital citizens. The resolution will take effect from August 15, 2026, to February 28, 2027. It sets out principles for developing digital citizens, their rights and responsibilities in the digital environment, policies encouraging the use of digital services, and the responsibilities of relevant agencies, organisations and businesses. Notably, the resolution designates October 15 each year as Vietnam's Digital Citizen Day.