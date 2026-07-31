Sci-Tech

Vietnam expected to fast-track mastery, rollout of 6G technology

Vietnam has so far deployed more than 40,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs), providing coverage for about 92% of the population, making it one of the world's fastest countries in this regard. By comparison, many advanced economies typically take two to three years to extend 5G coverage to more than 80% of their populations.

Illustrative photo: VNA
Illustrative photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will seek to gain early access to 6G technology and deploy it in line with domestic conditions, Nguyen Anh Cuong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), said at the ministry's monthly regular press briefing on July 31.

Cuong noted that telecommunications technology research has unique characteristics, requiring coordination, consensus and common standards among countries and global telecom operators to ensure seamless worldwide network connectivity.

He said it took Vietnam more than eight years to master 4G technology and manufacture related equipment. For 5G, thanks to experience gained from 4G, the timeframe was shortened to nearly two years. Building on these successes, Vietnam is expected to reduce the time for 6G technology, he added.

To prepare for research, standardisation and the development of 6G technology, the MoST has established a steering committee, comprising telecommunications and radio frequency management agencies, telecom enterprises and universities. Through the committee, businesses and academic institutions will be able to access 6G technology from the early stages of standard development, participate in research and standard-setting, and prepare for the deployment of 6G technology suited to Vietnam's conditions.

According to the VNTA, Vietnam has so far deployed more than 40,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs), providing coverage for about 92% of the population, making it one of the world's fastest countries in this regard. By comparison, many advanced economies typically take two to three years to extend 5G coverage to more than 80% of their populations.

Vietnamese telecommunications enterprises have also successfully mastered 5G technology and manufactured and commercialised 5G equipment that meets international standards. Of the more than 40,000 5G BTSs currently in operation, around 2,500, or 6%, are domestically produced. Telecommunications firms are working to increase this proportion in the coming years./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #6G technology #early access #Ministry of Science and Technology #steering committee #NQ 57 -BT
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