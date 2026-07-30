Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Southeast Asia Semiconductor Association deepen semiconductor cooperation

Welcoming the SEMI Southeast Asia delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung commended the association and its members for supporting Vietnamese ministries and agencies in advancing cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, which he described as key drivers of the country's next phase of economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Linda Tan, President of the Southeast Asia Semiconductor Association. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Linda Tan, President of the Southeast Asia Semiconductor Association. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung held a meeting in Hanoi on July 30 with Linda Tan, President of the Southeast Asia Semiconductor Association (SEMI Southeast Asia), and representatives of its member companies to discuss expanding cooperation in developing Vietnam's semiconductor industry and strengthening its integration into regional and global supply chains.

Welcoming the SEMI Southeast Asia delegation, the Deputy PM commended the association and its members for supporting Vietnamese ministries and agencies in advancing cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, which he described as key drivers of the country's next phase of economic growth.

Deputy PM Dung said Vietnam aims to sustain double-digit economic growth between 2026 and 2045 as it strives to become a high-income country. To achieve this goal, the Government has identified science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as strategic priorities underpinning a new growth model.

He highlighted the semiconductor industry as one of Vietnam's priority sectors, expressing his hope that SEMI Southeast Asia would continue serving as a bridge between Vietnam and the global semiconductor business community.

The Deputy PM encouraged the association to connect its members with investment opportunities in Vietnam, expand partnerships with local enterprises, and provide policy advice and technical expertise to help Vietnam participate more actively in activities of the association as well as in regional and global semiconductor ecosystems.

He expressed his hope that SEMI Southeast Asia will promote Vietnam's investment environment to its more than 3,000 member companies and international partners, helping attract high-quality semiconductor investment projects. The Deputy PM stressed that cooperation in developing a highly skilled workforce, particularly semiconductor engineers, would be critical to supporting the industry's long-term growth.

He assigned the Ministry of Finance to work closely with SEMI Southeast Asia in preparing future cooperation programmes aimed at improving investment promotion efforts and attracting more investors in the semiconductor and innovation ecosystems.

Linda Tan reaffirmed SEMI Southeast Asia's commitment to supporting Vietnam's vision for building a globally competitive semiconductor industry. She said the Government's development strategy and the participation of relevant ministries at the meeting had given member companies a clearer understanding of Vietnam's priorities, needs and long-term commitment to the sector.

She thanked Vietnam's Ministry of Finance and National Innovation Centre for their coordination with SEMI Southeast Asia, which has contributed to the growth of the SEMI Expo into an important platform linking Vietnam with the global semiconductor ecosystem.

According to Tan, SEMI SEA will continue connecting Vietnam with the international semiconductor community, while its member companies remain committed to long-term cooperation and are ready to identify areas where they can further support the country's semiconductor development.

Also at the meeting, Dutch Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Rick Slettenhaar praised the growing Vietnam–Netherlands partnership in the semiconductor sector. He noted that as a key player in the global semiconductor value chain, the Netherlands welcomes the increasing number of international semiconductor companies choosing Vietnam as an investment destination.

He said the Netherlands wishes to continue working with the Vietnamese Government to ensure that semiconductor incentive policies are implemented in a transparent, stable and predictable manner, thereby strengthening investor confidence among Dutch businesses./.

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