Deputy PM chairs meeting on establishment of Hung Yen High-Tech Park

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung chaired a meeting in Hanoi on July 31 to discuss the establishment of a high-tech park in the northern province of Hung Yen.



A key issue discussed at the meeting concerned the authority to approve the project under the transitional provisions of the 2025 Law on High Technology. While the 2008 law assigns the authority to establish high-tech parks to the Prime Minister, the 2025 law transfers this authority to provincial-level People’s Committees.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Nguyen Phuong Tuan agreed that the transitional provisions clearly stipulate that proposals received before the new law took effect continue to be governed by the 2008 law. As a result, the establishment of the Hung Yen High-Tech Park remains subject to the Prime Minister’s approval.



Regarding the park’s operating regulations, participants proposed the Prime Minister authorise the provincial People’s Committee to issue them, in line with the decentralisation approach introduced in the 2025 law.



Chairman of the Hung Yen provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Hung Yen provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen said the proposed high-tech park will cover about 496.1 hectares in Hoan Long and Viet Yen communes. The location is expected to attract high-quality talent and innovation resources from Hanoi while strengthening production and logistics links across the Northern Key Economic Region, including Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Phu Tho and Ninh Binh.



He highlighted the project as one of the province’s key initiatives to attract investment and support socio-economic growth, and called for continued legal review to ensure that the delegation of authority to issue the park’s operating regulations complies with existing legislation and avoids implementation bottlenecks.



Concluding the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung endorsed a proposal under which the Prime Minister will issue the decision establishing the park and assign the provincial People’s Committee to promulgate its operating regulations.



He said the arrangement will ensure compliance with legal requirements and provide greater flexibility for local authorities in managing the park.



The Ministry of Science and Technology was assigned to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice, the provincial People’s Committee and the Government Office to finalise the draft decision for submission to the Prime Minister before August 5./.