Society

National online job exchange launched to strengthen labour market connectivity

Designed as a nationwide digital recruitment platform, the National Job Exchange – vieclam.gov.vn –connects job seekers, employers, employment service centres, training institutions and state management agencies through a single system.

The Ministry of Home Affairs officially launches Vietnam's national job exchange and witnesses the debut of the Dong Nai Labour Leasing Business Association on July 31. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Home Affairs officially launches Vietnam's national job exchange and witnesses the debut of the Dong Nai Labour Leasing Business Association on July 31. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the People's Committee of Dong Nai city on July 31 officially launched Vietnam's national job exchange.

The ministry said the online platform is part of the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57 on making breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, as well as the Government's drive to modernise public administration.

After a three-month pilot phase, the platform has attracted more than 14,000 job seekers and over 5,000 businesses offering nearly 300,000 vacancies.

Designed as a nationwide digital recruitment platform, the National Job Exchange – vieclam.gov.vn – connects job seekers, employers, employment service centres, training institutions and state management agencies through a single system. It is expected to become the foundation of a national labour and employment database integrated with other digital government databases.

A key feature of the platform is that all information provided by workers and businesses is verified through the VNeID electronic identification system, helping improve transparency, prevent fraudulent information and ensure data security. By linking labour market data across the country, the platform is also expected to reduce information fragmentation between localities and facilitate more efficient workforce mobility.

Powered by artificial intelligence and big data, the system matches job seekers with employers more quickly and accurately while generating data to support labour market analysis, forecasting and policymaking.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Manh Khuong said the Employment Department should continue working with relevant agencies to refine the official version of the platform and put all planned functions into operation by the end of this year.

He stressed the need to gather feedback from users to make the platform more convenient and user-friendly, and expand communications and technical support so that it becomes the country's trusted and official employment portal.

Khuong noted that Dong Nai, one of Vietnam's largest industrial centres, has a substantial workforce and business community, making the southern city's implementation of the platform an important indicator of its effectiveness.

At the event, the newly established Dong Nai Labour Leasing Business Association signed memoranda of understanding with several companies on labour supply cooperation. Set up in June this year, the association is a voluntary socio-professional organisation representing labour leasing enterprises in the city./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #public administration #digital transformation #Dong Nai #national online job exchange #Ministry of Home Affairs
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