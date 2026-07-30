Effective community initiatives help build digital citizens

Dong Nai (VNA) – Through practical grassroots initiatives built on the principle that every volunteer can serve as a "digital ambassador", the southern city of Dong Nai is steadily expanding the "Digital Literacy for All" movement across the community.



The programme is not only helping residents improve digital skills, but is also gaining broad public support, laying the foundation for a growing community of digital citizens and accelerating the city's digital transformation towards becoming a more civilised, modern and liveable urban centre.



"Digital ambassadors" go door to door



One of the movement's standout features has been the emergence of innovative community-based initiatives that make technology more accessible, enable residents to use online public services more easily and improve the quality of public administration.



According to Nguyen Thai Son, Deputy Director of the Public Administration Service Centre in Binh Phuoc ward, the ward has established a "Technology Response Team" to meet the growing demand for digital public services among its nearly 115,000 residents.



Team members are assigned to specific areas and are ready to visit residents at their homes, particularly older people, those unfamiliar with smartphones and those living far from administrative centres, to provide hands-on guidance. Alongside local officials, the city has mobilised youth union members and university students to join the campaign. Volunteer teams go door to door to help residents use smartphones, install essential digital applications, access online public services and adopt cashless payment methods.



Phan Le Duy, a student at Dong Nai University of Technology, said his volunteer team spent 10 days visiting households during this year's Digital Summer Campaign, teaching residents how to use digital platforms and applications in their daily lives.



Nguyen Tran Phuong Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai Youth Union, said the campaign has been rolled out across all 95 wards and communes, with volunteers assisting residents at public administration centres and in neighbourhoods. Their work includes helping people use digital platforms, update their VNeID accounts and complete administrative procedures online.



Public support drives wider adoption



After one year, the Digital Literacy for All movement has gained widespread public support. Many residents who were once unfamiliar with digital platforms are now confidently using smartphones to access online public services.



Nguyen Thi Thuong, a 57-year-old resident of Binh Phuoc ward, said she previously relied on family members whenever she needed to complete administrative procedures. After receiving one-on-one guidance from the Technology Response Team, she can now log into her VNeID account, submit applications online and track their progress independently. According to Son, the Technology Response Team has received positive feedback thanks to its people-centred approach. Binh Phuoc ward has earned a perfect 10-point satisfaction rating on the National Public Service Portal.



Le Truong Son, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai city People's Committee, shared that local departments and all 95 wards and communes have met four out of the movement’s five main goals, boosting digital skills, while promoting digital government and improving public services.



Looking ahead, the city plans to move beyond basic digital literacy to strengthen digital capabilities among specific groups, including students, workers, farmers and public employees. Tailored training programmes will focus on the practical use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in education, production and public administration, to improve productivity, shorten processing times and deliver better public services./.

VNA