Society

Effective community initiatives help build digital citizens

Through practical grassroots initiatives built on the principle that every volunteer can serve as a "digital ambassador", the southern city of Dong Nai is steadily expanding the "Digital Literacy for All" movement across the community.

A youth union member in Chon Thanh ward, Dong Nai city, assist a local resident with administrative procedures. (Photo: VNA)
A youth union member in Chon Thanh ward, Dong Nai city, assist a local resident with administrative procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Through practical grassroots initiatives built on the principle that every volunteer can serve as a "digital ambassador", the southern city of Dong Nai is steadily expanding the "Digital Literacy for All" movement across the community.

The programme is not only helping residents improve digital skills, but is also gaining broad public support, laying the foundation for a growing community of digital citizens and accelerating the city's digital transformation towards becoming a more civilised, modern and liveable urban centre.

"Digital ambassadors" go door to door

One of the movement's standout features has been the emergence of innovative community-based initiatives that make technology more accessible, enable residents to use online public services more easily and improve the quality of public administration.

According to Nguyen Thai Son, Deputy Director of the Public Administration Service Centre in Binh Phuoc ward, the ward has established a "Technology Response Team" to meet the growing demand for digital public services among its nearly 115,000 residents.

Team members are assigned to specific areas and are ready to visit residents at their homes, particularly older people, those unfamiliar with smartphones and those living far from administrative centres, to provide hands-on guidance. Alongside local officials, the city has mobilised youth union members and university students to join the campaign. Volunteer teams go door to door to help residents use smartphones, install essential digital applications, access online public services and adopt cashless payment methods.

Phan Le Duy, a student at Dong Nai University of Technology, said his volunteer team spent 10 days visiting households during this year's Digital Summer Campaign, teaching residents how to use digital platforms and applications in their daily lives.

Nguyen Tran Phuong Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai Youth Union, said the campaign has been rolled out across all 95 wards and communes, with volunteers assisting residents at public administration centres and in neighbourhoods. Their work includes helping people use digital platforms, update their VNeID accounts and complete administrative procedures online.

Public support drives wider adoption

After one year, the Digital Literacy for All movement has gained widespread public support. Many residents who were once unfamiliar with digital platforms are now confidently using smartphones to access online public services.

Nguyen Thi Thuong, a 57-year-old resident of Binh Phuoc ward, said she previously relied on family members whenever she needed to complete administrative procedures. After receiving one-on-one guidance from the Technology Response Team, she can now log into her VNeID account, submit applications online and track their progress independently. According to Son, the Technology Response Team has received positive feedback thanks to its people-centred approach. Binh Phuoc ward has earned a perfect 10-point satisfaction rating on the National Public Service Portal.

Le Truong Son, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai city People's Committee, shared that local departments and all 95 wards and communes have met four out of the movement’s five main goals, boosting digital skills, while promoting digital government and improving public services.

Looking ahead, the city plans to move beyond basic digital literacy to strengthen digital capabilities among specific groups, including students, workers, farmers and public employees. Tailored training programmes will focus on the practical use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in education, production and public administration, to improve productivity, shorten processing times and deliver better public services./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #community initiatives #digital citizens #Dong Nai Digital Literacy for All movement Dong Nai
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Digital transformation

Related News

Police in Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, searched multiple locations and placed 86 suspects in temporary criminal detention for investigation into alleged telecom and online fraud. (Photo: VNA)

New Cybersecurity Law strengthens protection of citizens' rights in digital age

The law also introduces more comprehensive provisions on data security, information system protection and measures to prevent, detect and address cybersecurity violations. It prioritises prevention, enhances early warning and incident response capabilities, and links cybersecurity with maintaining social order and security amid rapid digital transformation.

Students engage in hands-on learning through the application of digital technology software. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 delivers tangible gains in digital life of citizens

The resolution has generated not only strategic momentum but also practical impact, as digital technologies are increasingly embedded in daily activities, driving socio-economic development and laying a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth in the new phase.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.