Air passenger traffic tops 76 million as international travel drives growth

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's aviation market maintained steady growth in 2026, with passenger traffic through the country's airports exceeding 76 million in the first seven months of the year, up 7% year-on-year.



International travel remained the main growth driver, rising more than 11%.



According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), more than 11 million passengers passed through airports in July, up over 3% from June. International passengers totalled nearly 4 million, up 2%, while domestic travellers exceeded 7 million, an increase of more than 4%.



Air cargo handled by airports reached more than 162,000 tonnes in July, up 2% from the previous month.



Vietnamese airlines carried more than 5 million passengers during the month, up over 3% from June, including more than 1 million international passengers, up 2%, and nearly 4 million domestic passengers, up more than 4%. Their cargo volume exceeded 39,000 tonnes, up 2%.



In the first seven months of 2026, total passenger traffic through Vietnamese airports surpassed 76 million, up 7% from a year earlier. International passengers approached 30 million, rising more than 11%, while domestic traffic exceeded 46 million, up more than 4%.



Airport cargo throughput topped 1 million tonnes during the period, an increase of more than 11% year-on-year.



Vietnamese airlines transported nearly 35 million passengers in the seven-month period, up more than 3% from the same period last year. International traffic exceeded 11 million passengers, up 1%, while domestic traffic topped 23 million, up more than 4%.



The carriers handled nearly 267,000 tonnes of cargo, up 0.4% year-on-year.



The CAAV also reported 197 administrative sanctions related to aviation safety in the first seven months, down 14% from the same period in 2025.



Violations involving aircraft operations fell 50%, while those related to air traffic management and air transport both dropped 100%. Cases involving airports increased 30%, and violations in other areas, including aviation personnel, training and medical certification, rose 71%./.

VNA