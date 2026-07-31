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Air passenger traffic tops 76 million as international travel drives growth

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), more than 11 million passengers passed through airports in July, up over 3% from June. International passengers totalled nearly 4 million, up 2%, while domestic travellers exceeded 7 million, an increase of more than 4%.

Passengers check in at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: dangcongsan.org.vn)
Passengers check in at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: dangcongsan.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's aviation market maintained steady growth in 2026, with passenger traffic through the country's airports exceeding 76 million in the first seven months of the year, up 7% year-on-year.

International travel remained the main growth driver, rising more than 11%.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), more than 11 million passengers passed through airports in July, up over 3% from June. International passengers totalled nearly 4 million, up 2%, while domestic travellers exceeded 7 million, an increase of more than 4%.

Air cargo handled by airports reached more than 162,000 tonnes in July, up 2% from the previous month.

Vietnamese airlines carried more than 5 million passengers during the month, up over 3% from June, including more than 1 million international passengers, up 2%, and nearly 4 million domestic passengers, up more than 4%. Their cargo volume exceeded 39,000 tonnes, up 2%.

In the first seven months of 2026, total passenger traffic through Vietnamese airports surpassed 76 million, up 7% from a year earlier. International passengers approached 30 million, rising more than 11%, while domestic traffic exceeded 46 million, up more than 4%.

Airport cargo throughput topped 1 million tonnes during the period, an increase of more than 11% year-on-year.

Vietnamese airlines transported nearly 35 million passengers in the seven-month period, up more than 3% from the same period last year. International traffic exceeded 11 million passengers, up 1%, while domestic traffic topped 23 million, up more than 4%.

The carriers handled nearly 267,000 tonnes of cargo, up 0.4% year-on-year.

The CAAV also reported 197 administrative sanctions related to aviation safety in the first seven months, down 14% from the same period in 2025.

Violations involving aircraft operations fell 50%, while those related to air traffic management and air transport both dropped 100%. Cases involving airports increased 30%, and violations in other areas, including aviation personnel, training and medical certification, rose 71%./.

VNA
#Vietnam's aviation market #passenger traffic #CAAV #Vietnamese airlines
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