Culture - Sports

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Le Quy Don's 300th birth anniversary

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long described Le Quy Don as one of Vietnam's most distinguished cultural figures of the 18th century. A celebrated scholar, poet, historian, thinker, educator and diplomat, Le Quy Don left behind an extensive body of work whose enduring value continues to enrich the nation's cultural, scientific and educational heritage.

The special commemorative postage stamp marking the 300th birth anniversary of renowned Vietnamese cultural figure Le Quy Don (1726–2026) (Photo: VNA)
The special commemorative postage stamp marking the 300th birth anniversary of renowned Vietnamese cultural figure Le Quy Don (1726–2026) (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – A special commemorative postage stamp marking the 300th birth anniversary of renowned Vietnamese cultural figure Le Quy Don (1726–2026) was officially issued at a ceremony held in Pho Hien ward of the northern province of Hung Yen on July 30.

The ceremony was jointly organised by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and the Hung Yen provincial People's Committee.

At the launch, senior officials, including Politburo members Trinh Van Quyet, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, together with Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences President Le Van Loi, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Yen Pham Quang Ngoc and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long, signed the special first-day cover and commemorative stamp artwork.

Speaking at the event, Long described Le Quy Don as one of Vietnam's most distinguished cultural figures of the 18th century. A celebrated scholar, poet, historian, thinker, educator and diplomat, Le Quy Don left behind an extensive body of work whose enduring value continues to enrich the nation's cultural, scientific and educational heritage.

He noted that the scholar's ideas on learning, talent development, knowledge advancement and nation-building remain highly relevant today, particularly as Vietnam accelerates science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation.

The Deputy Minister said the special stamp issue aims to promote wider public and international awareness of Le Quy Don's life, legacy and lasting contributions to Vietnam's culture, history, education and scholarship, while inspiring the nation's long-standing tradition of learning, respect for knowledge, and aspirations for innovation and national development.

Designed in a modern graphic style, the stamp features a portrait statue of Le Quy Don at his memorial site as its central image. The background incorporates the site's architectural setting in a simplified yet harmonious composition, creating visual depth while highlighting the scholar's likeness.

Its restrained design, elegant colour palette and balanced layout convey the calm demeanour, profound scholarship and noble character of one of Vietnam's greatest intellectuals. The stamp also reflects the enduring values of lifelong learning, intellectual pursuit and creativity that continue to underpin the country's development.

Widely regarded as one of Vietnam's greatest cultural figures and scholars, Le Quy Don was born into a family of distinguished academics and displayed extraordinary talent from an early age, earning recognition as a child prodigy.

After finishing first in the imperial examinations three times, he went on to build a distinguished career as an upright mandarin and an outstanding polymath. His prolific body of work spans a wide range of disciplines, including history, geography, philosophy, literature and economics.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted a resolution to jointly commemorate the 300th anniversary of his birth, acknowledging that his intellectual legacy, commitment to practical learning and humanistic values transcend national borders and form part of humanity's shared cultural heritage./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Le Quy Don #Vietnamese cultural figure #commemorative postage stamp #cultural heritage
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Students and teachers explore the legacy of scholar Le Quy Don (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition showcases legacy of scholar Le Quy Don

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Hang Nga, Director of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts, said the exhibition gives visitors deeper insight into cultural figure and scholar Le Quy Don's vast scholarly contributions through photographs, historical documents, woodblock reproductions, stone inscriptions, books and other valuable archival materials.

The memorial site of scholar Le Quy Don in Le Quy Don commune, Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO adopts resolution honouring Vietnamese scholar Le Quy Don

UNESCO’s decision to honour and jointly commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Le Quy Don demonstrates the international community’s recognition of Vietnam’s scientific, cultural, and educational heritage, as well as the scholar’s exceptional intellectual contributions.

See more

A performance of Ca tru, a traditional Vietnamese genre combining singing, poetry and instrumental music. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build national brand for cultural industries

The draft law on cultural industry development seeks to establish a formal legal status for cultural industries within the national economic structure and connect their value chains to boost economic value, exports and strategic investment while promoting Vietnamese identity and soft power internationally.

A story published on The Star about the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals between Vietnam and Malaysia (Photo: Screenshot)

ASEAN Cup 2026: Xuan Son hailed as key to Vietnam’s final berth

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website particularly highlighted head coach Kim Sang Sik’s decision to bring Nguyen Xuan Son on in the 60th minute, saying Son’s introduction proved decisive, helping Vietnam break through Malaysia’s defensive setup.

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.