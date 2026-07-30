Commemorative stamp issued to mark Le Quy Don's 300th birth anniversary

Hung Yen (VNA) – A special commemorative postage stamp marking the 300th birth anniversary of renowned Vietnamese cultural figure Le Quy Don (1726–2026) was officially issued at a ceremony held in Pho Hien ward of the northern province of Hung Yen on July 30.



The ceremony was jointly organised by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and the Hung Yen provincial People's Committee.



At the launch, senior officials, including Politburo members Trinh Van Quyet, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, together with Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences President Le Van Loi, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Yen Pham Quang Ngoc and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long, signed the special first-day cover and commemorative stamp artwork.



Speaking at the event, Long described Le Quy Don as one of Vietnam's most distinguished cultural figures of the 18th century. A celebrated scholar, poet, historian, thinker, educator and diplomat, Le Quy Don left behind an extensive body of work whose enduring value continues to enrich the nation's cultural, scientific and educational heritage.



He noted that the scholar's ideas on learning, talent development, knowledge advancement and nation-building remain highly relevant today, particularly as Vietnam accelerates science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation.



The Deputy Minister said the special stamp issue aims to promote wider public and international awareness of Le Quy Don's life, legacy and lasting contributions to Vietnam's culture, history, education and scholarship, while inspiring the nation's long-standing tradition of learning, respect for knowledge, and aspirations for innovation and national development.



Designed in a modern graphic style, the stamp features a portrait statue of Le Quy Don at his memorial site as its central image. The background incorporates the site's architectural setting in a simplified yet harmonious composition, creating visual depth while highlighting the scholar's likeness.



Its restrained design, elegant colour palette and balanced layout convey the calm demeanour, profound scholarship and noble character of one of Vietnam's greatest intellectuals. The stamp also reflects the enduring values of lifelong learning, intellectual pursuit and creativity that continue to underpin the country's development.



Widely regarded as one of Vietnam's greatest cultural figures and scholars, Le Quy Don was born into a family of distinguished academics and displayed extraordinary talent from an early age, earning recognition as a child prodigy.



After finishing first in the imperial examinations three times, he went on to build a distinguished career as an upright mandarin and an outstanding polymath. His prolific body of work spans a wide range of disciplines, including history, geography, philosophy, literature and economics.



In recognition of his exceptional contributions, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted a resolution to jointly commemorate the 300th anniversary of his birth, acknowledging that his intellectual legacy, commitment to practical learning and humanistic values transcend national borders and form part of humanity's shared cultural heritage./.

VNA