Business

New Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh air route launched

Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced that the Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh route will begin operations on August 16, 2026, using Airbus A320neo aircraft with a capacity of around 200 passengers. The service will operate three round trips a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Khanh Hoa hopes to link and develop tourism with Quang Tri through the upcoming Khanh Hoa Culture and Tourism Days in Quang Tri 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
Khanh Hoa hopes to link and develop tourism with Quang Tri through the upcoming Khanh Hoa Culture and Tourism Days in Quang Tri 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Khanh Hoa's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with Sun PhuQuoc Airways, announced a new air route linking Cam Ranh and Dong Hoi in the central province of Quang Tri on July 29.

Speaking at the event, Thai Thi Le Hang, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Resolution No. 01 of the Khanh Hoa Party Committee identifies tourism and services as one of the four key drivers of the province's double-digit economic growth strategy for 2025–2030.

She said the province has stepped up tourism promotion, expanded regional cooperation and strengthened partnerships with localities and businesses to support rapid and sustainable tourism development, reinforcing the sector's role as a key pillar of the local economy.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced that the Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh route will begin operations on August 16, 2026, using Airbus A320neo aircraft with a capacity of around 200 passengers. The service will operate three round trips a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The new route is expected to strengthen air connectivity between Khanh Hoa and the north-central region, facilitating tourism, trade and investment links between Khanh Hoa and Quang Tri province, home to a bustling tourism sector that offers a compelling blend of spectacular natural landscapes and historic landmarks, with highlights including Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, and Hien Luong Bridge - Ben Hai River Historic Site.

At the event, the department also unveiled the programme for Khanh Hoa Culture and Tourism Days in Quang Tri 2026, scheduled for August 14–18 under the theme "Khanh Hoa and Quang Tri: Connecting heritage, reaching the blue sea."

The event aims to promote Khanh Hoa's tourism, culture and people while leveraging improved transport links to boost visitor exchanges and deepen tourism, trade and investment cooperation between the two provinces, contributing to Khanh Hoa's 2026 tourism growth targets./.

VNA
#Khanh Hoa #Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh air route #Sun PhuQuoc Airways #Quang Tri Khanh Hoa Quang Tri
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