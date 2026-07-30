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Hydrogen paves way for zero-emission industrial future

As Vietnam made a commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), hydrogen – particularly green hydrogen – is seen as a strategic solution for decarbonising sectors that are difficult to electrify, including heavy industry, long-distance transport, shipping and aviation.

An offshore wind farm in Ca Mau province. With considerable offshore wind resources, estimated at around 600 GW of technical potential, Vietnam boasts favourable conditions to integrate hydrogen production with offshore wind projects. (Photo: VNA)
An offshore wind farm in Ca Mau province. With considerable offshore wind resources, estimated at around 600 GW of technical potential, Vietnam boasts favourable conditions to integrate hydrogen production with offshore wind projects. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hydrogen is expected to play a pivotal role in Vietnam’s transition to a low-carbon economy, with experts calling for stronger policy support to facilitate investment and accelerate the development of a zero-emission industrial sector.

The message was highlighted at a forum on hydrogen energy and the future of zero-emission industry held in Hanoi on July 29. The event, co-organised by the Vietnam Energy Magazine, the Vietnam Clean Energy Association (VCEA) and the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy, brought together policymakers, industry leaders and energy experts to discuss Vietnam’s hydrogen roadmap and its contribution to the country’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Opening the forum, VCEA Chairman Dr Mai Duy Thien said the global energy transition is shifting rapidly from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. As Vietnam made a commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), hydrogen – particularly green hydrogen – is seen as a strategic solution for decarbonising sectors that are difficult to electrify, including heavy industry, long-distance transport, shipping and aviation.

To support this vision, he noted, the Government approved the National Hydrogen Energy Development Strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2050. The strategy aims to develop a complete hydrogen value chain covering production, storage, transportation, distribution and utilisation, while positioning Vietnam as a regional clean energy hub in the Asia-Pacific.

Despite its long-term potential, Vietnam’s hydrogen industry remains at an early stage. The country currently produces around 500,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually, almost entirely from fossil fuels. Commercial production of green or blue hydrogen has yet to begin, highlighting the need to diversify cleaner hydrogen supplies, according to VCEA Vice Chairman Assoc. Prof. Pham Hoang Luong.

Participants also discussed the prospects of naturally occurring “white hydrogen” (or natural hydrogen), which could become a strategic energy resource.

Vietnam’s complex geological conditions, including deep fault systems, ultramafic rock formations and hot springs, are considered favourable for natural hydrogen formation and storage. If successfully developed, this resource could help reduce reliance on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal, said Dr Nguyen Quoc Thap, Chairman of the Vietnam Petroleum Association.

Besides, green hydrogen produced through water electrolysis powered by renewable energy is a pillar of Vietnam’s long-term strategy.

Dr Du Van Toan from the Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology, Environment and Marine Sciences said with considerable offshore wind resources, estimated at around 600 GW of technical potential, the country boasts favourable conditions to integrate hydrogen production with offshore wind projects. Such an approach could not only create a new clean energy source but also ease pressure on the national power grid.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nguyen Huu Luong from the Vietnam Petroleum Institute noted that hydrogen should complement rather than replace battery electric vehicles, particularly in heavy-duty transport, interprovincial buses and maritime shipping, where electrification remains technically challenging.

Throughout the forum, speakers agreed that technology is no longer the principal barrier. Instead, a comprehensive legal framework, including safety standards, investment incentives, green financing mechanisms and pricing policies, will be essential to attract private and international investment.

With abundant renewable energy resources and a clear strategic vision, Vietnam has an opportunity to become an important player in the global green hydrogen supply chain. Experts said decisive policy implementation, strong business participation and effective international cooperation will be key to turning the country’s hydrogen ambitions into reality./.

VNA
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