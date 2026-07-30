Reference exchange rate up 14 VND on July 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,320 VND/USD on July 30, up 14 VND from the previous working day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,586 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,054 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw slight increases from the July 29 morning trading session.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,520 VND/USD, both down 10 VND.



Meanwhile, BIDV set its buying and selling rates at 26,140 VND/USD and 26,520 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the morning trading session on July 29./.

VNA