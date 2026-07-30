Business

Vietnamese shrimp exports to China offset weaker sales to US

China has become the main growth engine for Vietnam's shrimp exports, offsetting weaker sales to the US as exporters navigate trade uncertainty, high shipping costs and tougher market requirements.

Vietnam's shrimp exports regained momentum in the first half of 2026 after a volatile period, supported by robust demand from mainland China and Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's shrimp exports regained momentum in the first half of 2026 after a volatile period, supported by robust demand from mainland China and Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – China has become the main growth engine for Vietnam's shrimp exports, offsetting weaker sales to the US as exporters navigate trade uncertainty, high shipping costs and tougher market requirements.

Vietnam's shrimp exports regained momentum in the first half of 2026 after a volatile period, supported by robust demand from mainland China and Hong Kong.

Strong demand from mainland China and Hong Kong helped lift Vietnam's shrimp exports 14.2% in the first half of 2026, industry data showed, highlighting a shift in the sector's export mix as geopolitical tensions and changing trade policies continue to reshape global seafood flows.

Data from the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) showed Vietnam's shrimp exports rose by 24% year-on-year to about 458 million USD in June, bringing first-half export earnings to 2.35 billion USD, up 14.2%.

Exports to China and Hong Kong totalled about 845 million USD in the first six months of the year, accounting for more than one-third of Vietnam's shrimp export revenue, according to VASEP.

Shipments to mainland China jumped 47% from a year earlier, the fastest growth among Vietnam's major export destinations, supported by recovering seafood demand, shorter delivery times and improving cross-border logistics.

Industry executives say recovering seafood consumption in China's large urban centres, coupled with Vietnam's geographic proximity, has shortened delivery times, lowered freight costs and helped preserve product quality for fresh and frozen shrimp.

Cross-border trade has also benefited from upgrades to border infrastructure, wider use of electronic customs clearance, closer quarantine coordination and risk-based customs management, reducing clearance times for perishable seafood products.

Many exporters have responded by expanding certified shrimp farms, strengthening product traceability systems and investing in higher-value processing to meet increasingly stringent requirements from Chinese buyers.

The outlook remains more challenging in the US, where shrimp exports fell by 15% year-on-year to about 290 million USD in the first half of 2026, according to VASEP.

Industry analysts said June's improvement in shipments to the US largely reflected exporters and importers accelerating deliveries ahead of potential changes to US tariff policy, rather than a sustained recovery in underlying consumer demand.

Logistics also remains a major headwind for exporters. Freight rates on trans-Pacific shipping routes remain volatile, while shortages of refrigerated containers and shipping delays continue to increase costs for frozen seafood exporters. Even short disruptions in transit times can significantly raise storage and cold-chain expenses.

Nguyen Quang Thanh, Deputy Director of Hoang Ha Logistics JSC, said exporters serving Europe faced similar challenges, with ocean freight costs on long-haul routes still above pre-pandemic levels and shipping lines frequently adjusting schedules in response to global supply chain disruptions.

European markets were also imposing stricter requirements on traceability, sustainability, carbon emissions, illegal fishing controls and environmental standards, adding to exporters' compliance costs.

Industry experts say China's rapid growth provides an opportunity for Vietnamese exporters to diversify their customer base and reduce reliance on other traditional export markets.

However, they caution that the US, the European Union and Japan remain critical destinations because they generate higher-value sales and will continue to shape the industry's long-term competitiveness.

Maintaining export growth will require more than expanding production capacity, analysts say. Improving logistics efficiency, diversifying shipping routes and making greater use of free trade agreements will be essential to lowering export costs, while further customs reforms and digitisation could help speed border clearance and strengthen the global competitiveness of Vietnamese shrimp.

With demand from China remaining strong, Vietnam's shrimp industry is moving closer to its target of 5 billion USD in exports this year. Whether that momentum can be sustained, however, will depend on exporters' ability to reduce logistics costs and adapt to evolving trade and regulatory requirements in key markets, including the US and Europe./.

VNA
#NQ 59 -BT #shrimp exports #Vietnam's exports to the US #Vietnam's exports to China #Vietnamese seafood China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Shrimp harvesting in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese shrimp sector seeks distinct path in global race

Nguyen Duy Hoa, Deputy Technical Director of Cargill Vietnam, said Vietnam cannot compete with Ecuador on costs nor match India in scale. Instead, the country should focus on value rather than volume or price competition, prioritising quality improvement, technology adoption and value-added products.

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.