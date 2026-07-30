OV resources: From diplomacy's pioneering role to driver of local development

Hanoi (VNA) – When local diplomacy becomes more proactive, professional and closely aligned with development priorities, overseas Vietnamese (OV) resources can be utilised more effectively and generate measurable results, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed in an article released ahead of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference and the 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs.



In the article, entitled "Mobilising OV resources: From diplomacy's pioneering role to a driver of local development", Hang noted that with more than 6.5 million people, the OV community holds a highly special place in the nation's development.



As an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, OVs represent a vital source of capital, knowledge, science and technology, management expertise, international networks and influence in their host countries. They are both beneficiaries of the State's support and protection policies and active contributors to Vietnam's foreign affairs, helping connect international resources with the country's and each locality's development needs.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has affirmed: "Every Vietnamese, regardless of where they live or their past, can join hands in building a brighter future for the nation. The Party and State consistently welcome and treasure every contribution, every constructive voice and the solidarity of OVs, who are helping connect Vietnam with the world."



Special resource for Vietnam's diplomacy in new era



Today, a nation's strength depends not only on its population, natural resources or investment capital, but increasingly on its ability to access knowledge, technology, markets and international networks. Living across more than 130 countries and territories, OVs are uniquely positioned to strengthen Vietnam's global connectivity.



Beyond their financial contributions through remittances and investment, they provide expertise, technology, management experience, market information and access to emerging trends – resources that are essential as Vietnam pursues a new growth model driven by science – technology, innovation, digital transformation and stronger national competitiveness.



Another outstanding contribution by OVs is reflected in the building of a global Vietnamese network. Every entrepreneur opening new export markets, every scientist transferring knowledge, every expert connecting technology projects and every intellectual contributing policy ideas helps expand Vietnam's development space, according to Hang.



To meet the demands of the country's next development phase, diplomacy must evolve from serving as a bridge to becoming a catalyst that links the strengths of OVs with the priority needs of the nation and each locality.



Vietnamese representative missions abroad should proactively identify and connect entrepreneurs, scientists, experts and overseas associations with strong potential, while local authorities should clearly define their development needs, prepare project portfolios and establish suitable mechanisms to receive contributions. Only by effectively matching supply with demand can OV resources be translated into tangible development outcomes, she suggested.



Alongside continued improvements to policies safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of OVs, closer coordination is needed among central agencies, overseas missions and local authorities. OV affairs should be implemented consistently across the diplomatic service and aligned with national, sectoral and local development strategies.



Digital transformation should become a key tool for building databases, connecting experts, receiving proposals, sharing information and monitoring cooperation. Every connection should lead to a concrete outcome, whether in investment, trade, technology transfer, knowledge sharing or stronger people-to-people ties, the official wrote.



Bringing OV resources closer to local development



In recent years, many localities have become increasingly proactive in foreign affairs and OV engagement. As the front line for implementing development goals, receiving investment, applying technology, expanding markets and improving people's life quality, local governments must strengthen their capacity to mobilise, receive and effectively utilise international resources, including those from OVs.



Each locality has distinct strengths, needs and development strategies. To maximise resources, stronger coordination is needed between local authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese missions abroad and OVs associations. They should jointly develop databases of experts, entrepreneurs and partners, and establish capable focal points to support projects from proposal to implementation.



At the same time, local investment promotion should shift from broadly showcasing potential to providing detailed information on specific projects, policies, incentives and implementation contacts. What OVs seek is not simply an invitation, but a transparent business environment, streamlined procedures and genuine institutional support.



Hang underlined that a more proactive and professional local diplomatic service that is closer to the country’s development demand will enable OVs resources to become more effective and generate measurable results.



Strengthening Vietnam's international standing



Diplomacy's pioneering role extends beyond mobilising development resources to fostering a peaceful environment, building trust, expanding friendship and securing greater international support.



With their understanding of both Vietnam and their host societies, as well as the credibility they have earned through study, work and professional achievements, OVs serve as natural bridges between Vietnam and its international partners. Through people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in business, science, education, culture and community activities, they reinforce the social foundations of Vietnam's foreign relations and deepen international understanding and trust in the homeland.



In an era when digital media and public opinion increasingly shape international relations, every OV can also act as an ambassador for the country. Their achievements and voices help project the image of a peaceful, stable, dynamic, innovative and responsible Vietnam, enabling the binternational community to better understand the country's people, policies and development path, the Deputy Minister went on.



The 33rd Diplomatic Conference calls on diplomacy to fully play its pioneering role and effectively fulfil its core mission. Meanwhile, the 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs highlights the need to elevate local diplomacy and mobilise international resources for development. Harnessing the potential of OVs is one of the clearest examples of the convergence of these two requirements.



Strategically, it reflects the policy of strengthening national solidarity by combining domestic strengths with international resources. In practice, it means connecting people, knowledge, technology, capital, markets and global partnerships with the concrete development needs of the country and its localities.



In the new era, every OV is not only a member of the national community, but also a bridge, an ambassador and a participant in shaping Vietnam's future. Inspiring their aspirations, strengthening trust and creating effective mechanisms for engagement will transform the strength of the global Vietnamese community into a powerful resource for national development and the firm safeguarding of the homeland, the official noted./.

VNA