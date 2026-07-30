Politics

☀️ Morning digest on July 30

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on July 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam's Party and State leaders consistently support and create favourable conditions for closer cooperation between the Organisation Commissions under the Central Committees of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said while receiving Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Head of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on July 29.

vietnam-laos-9913.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Head of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on July 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, the top leader said his guest’s visit comes as both parties and countries are actively implementing their respective Party resolutions, adding that it had helped strengthen cooperation between the two organisation commissions as well as between the Lao commission and Vietnam's Ministry of Home Affairs. Read full story

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has directed that the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Corporation (Vinacomin) be repositioned as a modern energy and materials industrial group that lives up to its role as a pillar of national industry and energy security.

At a July 29 working session in Hanoi on Vinacomin’s restructuring, General Secretary and President Lam said the Politburo’s Resolution 79-NQ/TW, issued in January 2026 on developing the state economy, sets a higher bar for state-owned groups. They must not only stay in control of essential sectors but also take the lead in driving industrialisation and modernisation, with science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and modern governance as the key levers. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae over significant losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and the Kyushu region.

vna-potal-nhat-ban-khan-truong-cuu-ho-sau-dong-dat-giua-nang-nong-khac-nghiet-8921349.jpg
A house was damaged after the earthquake in Kumamoto pefecture, Japan. (Photo Xinhua/VNA)

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of condolences to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 received Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organisation Commission, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, Sisay Leudetmounsone said her visit included working sessions with the Organisation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs. She highlighted the substantive and productive outcomes of the discussions held with the Vietnamese side. Read full story

- Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary left Hanoi on July 29 evening, concluding her three-day official visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-hoi-kien-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-campuchia-8918273-1.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary view a photo exhibition on Vietnam–Cambodia cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

During her stay in Vietnam, Khuon Sudary paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi. Read full story

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on July 29 concluded its fourth session after completing an extensive agenda comprising 45 items, making it one of the busiest meetings in the body's history.

During the session, the Standing Committee considered and gave opinions on 28 of the 33 items to be submitted to the NA at its first extraordinary session, as well as two draft laws scheduled for consideration at the legislature's second sitting. It also adopted three ordinances and eight resolutions, while reviewing four other matters within its authority. Read full story

- No additional Vietnamese casualties had been reported in the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture as of late July 29, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.

Vietnamese nationals in the affected zone are largely safe, though many are in urgent need of support, particularly access to drinking water and food supplies. Read full story

- Vietnam and Albania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 29 to establish a formal framework for cooperation in sending Vietnamese workers to the European country.

The MoU was signed in Hanoi by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang and Albanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Delina Ibrahimaj./. Read full story

VNA
#morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on July 29

☀️ Morning digest on July 29

Vietnamese leaders' meetings with the President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos and the President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung's talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys, and the second political consultation between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and Panama are among news highlights on July 28 evening.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.