☀️ Morning digest on July 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam's Party and State leaders consistently support and create favourable conditions for closer cooperation between the Organisation Commissions under the Central Committees of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said while receiving Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Head of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on July 29.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Head of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on July 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, the top leader said his guest’s visit comes as both parties and countries are actively implementing their respective Party resolutions, adding that it had helped strengthen cooperation between the two organisation commissions as well as between the Lao commission and Vietnam's Ministry of Home Affairs. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has directed that the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Corporation (Vinacomin) be repositioned as a modern energy and materials industrial group that lives up to its role as a pillar of national industry and energy security.



At a July 29 working session in Hanoi on Vinacomin’s restructuring, General Secretary and President Lam said the Politburo’s Resolution 79-NQ/TW, issued in January 2026 on developing the state economy, sets a higher bar for state-owned groups. They must not only stay in control of essential sectors but also take the lead in driving industrialisation and modernisation, with science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and modern governance as the key levers. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae over significant losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and the Kyushu region.

A house was damaged after the earthquake in Kumamoto pefecture, Japan. (Photo Xinhua/VNA)

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of condolences to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 received Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organisation Commission, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



At the meeting, Sisay Leudetmounsone said her visit included working sessions with the Organisation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs. She highlighted the substantive and productive outcomes of the discussions held with the Vietnamese side. Read full story



- Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary left Hanoi on July 29 evening, concluding her three-day official visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary view a photo exhibition on Vietnam–Cambodia cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

During her stay in Vietnam, Khuon Sudary paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi. Read full story



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on July 29 concluded its fourth session after completing an extensive agenda comprising 45 items, making it one of the busiest meetings in the body's history.



During the session, the Standing Committee considered and gave opinions on 28 of the 33 items to be submitted to the NA at its first extraordinary session, as well as two draft laws scheduled for consideration at the legislature's second sitting. It also adopted three ordinances and eight resolutions, while reviewing four other matters within its authority. Read full story



- No additional Vietnamese casualties had been reported in the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture as of late July 29, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.



Vietnamese nationals in the affected zone are largely safe, though many are in urgent need of support, particularly access to drinking water and food supplies. Read full story



- Vietnam and Albania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 29 to establish a formal framework for cooperation in sending Vietnamese workers to the European country.



The MoU was signed in Hanoi by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang and Albanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Delina Ibrahimaj./. Read full story



