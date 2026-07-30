Politics

High-tech cooperation advanced to strengthen public security

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang praised Leonardo S.p.A. as one of leading high-tech industrial groups of Italy and Europe, with strengths spanning defence, security, aerospace, helicopters, electronics and digital technologies. He noted the company's extensive experience in cybersecurity, command-and-control systems, radar, sensors, border surveillance and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The meeting between Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and a delegation from Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. led by Daniele Tavano, Director for Global Sales Air Traffic Management Systems in Hanoi on July 29. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and a delegation from Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. led by Daniele Tavano, Director for Global Sales Air Traffic Management Systems in Hanoi on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 29 for a delegation from Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. led by Daniele Tavano, Director for Global Sales Air Traffic Management Systems, to discuss expanding high-tech cooperation in support of national security and public order.

Quang praised Leonardo as one of leading high-tech industrial groups of Italy and Europe, with strengths spanning defence, security, aerospace, helicopters, electronics and digital technologies. He noted the company's extensive experience in cybersecurity, command-and-control systems, radar, sensors, border surveillance and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The minister said Vietnam is accelerating science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation while improving the legal framework to foster the defence and security industry, expand international cooperation and attract advanced foreign technologies.

These efforts provide a solid foundation for the Ministry of Public Security to deepen collaboration with global technology leaders, including Leonardo, particularly in technology research and transfer, workforce training and the development of advanced solutions serving national security, public order and crime prevention.

vnanet-potal-bo-truong-cong-an-tiep-pho-chu-tich-cap-cao-tap-doan-leonardo-spa-italy-8920999.jpg
Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) receives Daniele Tavarno, Director for Global Sales Air Traffic Management Systems at Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. in Hanoi on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Leonardo's cooperation proposals, Quang suggested the company strengthen exchanges with the ministry's specialised units on advanced technologies and practical solutions. He also proposed closer cooperation in applying artificial intelligence, AI Vision technology, big data analytics, cloud computing, data centre development and digital platforms supporting management, command and operations.

Alongside technology cooperation, the minister called for greater collaboration in training high-quality personnel, transferring technology and implementing joint research programmes aligned with the priorities and development strategies of both sides.

Reaffirming the ministry's commitment to facilitating practical and effective cooperation, Quang expressed confidence that ties between the Ministry of Public Security and Leonardo will continue to expand and deliver tangible results.

For his part, Tavano thanked the minister for the meeting, expressed his admiration for Vietnam's development potential, and affirmed Leonardo's commitment to pursuing major cooperative projects that will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang #Leonardo S.p.A. #cybersecurity #AI Vision technology #big data analytics
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