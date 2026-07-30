Business

Contractors accelerate work on key packages for Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects

Pham Minh Tan, Director of the provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board, said the board has been appointed investors for Component Projects 1 and 2 of the Ninh Thuan 1 plant in Phuoc Dinh commune and the Ninh Thuan 2 plant in Vinh Hai commune.

The core construction area of ​​the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant is located in Thai An village, Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
The core construction area of ​​the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant is located in Thai An village, Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Khanh Hoa is accelerating preparations for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant projects, focusing on construction of the first two component projects covering land clearance, resettlement and relocation as assigned by the government.

Pham Minh Tan, Director of the provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board, said the board has been appointed investors for Component Projects 1 and 2 of the Ninh Thuan 1 plant in Phuoc Dinh commune and the Ninh Thuan 2 plant in Vinh Hai commune.

For Component Project 1, covering land clearance and resettlement for the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, construction drawings and cost estimates have been approved, while contractors are being selected for six construction packages.

Contract Package No. 15, which covers technical infrastructure for the resettlement area, has already been awarded and construction has begun. The contractor has received 34.7 hectares of the planned 65.12-hectare site and is setting up temporary facilities and the project management office.

Procurement is continuing for the remaining packages, including water supply, social infrastructure, a fishing boat shelter and coastal embankment, a cemetery, and upgrades to medium-voltage power lines and substations.

For Component Project 2, serving the Ninh Thuan 2 plant, works include a 31.8-hectare resettlement area, a production relocation area and a cemetery.

The feasibility study was approved by the provincial People's Committee in March 2026, while detailed engineering designs and cost estimates have been completed. Contractor selection is also under way.

However, Tan said the main challenge is the conversion of 155.78 hectares of forest land, including 134.49 hectares of natural forest and 21.29 hectares of planted forest.

vnanet-potal-khu-tai-dinh-cu-3-khu-vuc-vung-du-an-dien-hat-nhan-ninh-thuan-1-8715223.jpg
The location chosen for the resettlement area for the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project is in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Following provincial instructions, the project management board revised the project by removing the production relocation area from the forest assessment. It has also requested approval to pay for replacement afforestation and submitted documents seeking permission to convert forest land for the project.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, adjustments have been made to exclude the production relocation area from the affected forest boundary. The department has also provided opinions on forest status to support the land conversion procedures.

The biggest obstacle remains land clearance, particularly for the Ninh Thuan 1 project.

Authorities said progress has been slowed by difficulties in verifying land ownership, land-use history and compensation eligibility. Illegal land subdivision and inaccurate declarations of houses have also complicated the compensation process.

Phuoc Dinh commune still has around 216 hectares requiring further verification, including about 200 hectares within the plant site and 16 hectares in the resettlement area. The commune has referred suspected irregularities to provincial police for investigation.

Tan stressed that land clearance falls under the responsibility of local authorities and urged Phuoc Dinh commune to speed up compensation procedures and hand over cleared land in phases to keep construction on schedule.

He also called on Vinh Hai commune to expedite grave relocation and consult residents on the provincial decision not to develop the planned production relocation area so investment priorities could be finalised.

The project management board has also asked the Department of Agriculture and Environment to promptly approve borrow sites for fill materials needed for the Ninh Thuan 1 resettlement area and secure earth supply for the Ninh Thuan 2 project to ensure construction stays on schedule./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant #Khanh Hoa #nuclear power #green transition #Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant #NQ 70-BT Khanh Hoa
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Green transition

Related News

At the launch of the resettlement and site clearance project for the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: VNA)

Resettlement, site clearance for Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear plant gets underway

According to the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee, the resettlement and site clearance project carries a total investment of about 6.7 trillion VND (about 255 million USD). Of the total, approximately 5.28 trillion VND is earmarked for compensation and site clearance, around 1.15 trillion VND for construction and equipment, and nearly 287 billion VND for project management, consultancy, other expenses and contingencies.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.