Vietnam strengthens legal framework to accelerate comprehensive digital transformation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has taken major steps to strengthen the legal foundation for digital transformation following the implementation of the Law on Digital Transformation, which came into effect on July 1, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Speaking at the ministry's monthly press conference on July 31, Deputy Director of the National Digital Transformation Agency Le Anh Tuan said July marked an important milestone in the country's digital transformation journey, with a series of new policies, strategies and technical standards introduced to support the law and speed up implementation nationwide.



Among the key developments was the issuance of regulations guiding the implementation of the law, providing a unified legal framework for digital transformation. The Government also promugated a national digital transformation strategy for 2026-2030 with a vision to 2045, aiming to make digital transformation a major driver of economic growth, public administration and social development.



Vietnam also introduced its first national digital architecture framework, providing an overarching blueprint for building, developing and operating a digital nation across the entire political system. Another milestone was the publication of a list of 79 shared national digital platforms to improve data connectivity and avoid overlapping investment. They include the National Public Service Portal, the VNeID digital identity platform, the National Data Exchange Platform, the National Data Portal, the national blockchain platform and the National Virtual Assistant.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

The ministry has also issued a set of criteria for assessing the readiness of administrative procedures for implementation on its centralised information system on administrative procedure processing. The criteria are designed to standardise administrative procedures before they are deployed on the centralised platform, focusing on process standardisation, data management, dossier digitisation, data interoperability, online payment, digital signatures, electronic delivery of results, and information security. The framework provides an important foundation for delivering fully online public services in line with the citizen- and business-centric approach.



Tuan said these measures provide a stronger foundation for ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the development of the digital government, the digital economy and the digital society.



The Government has also launched a 100-working-day action plan running from July 11 to November 30 to remove major obstacles slowing digital transformation. The plan focuses on improving coordination among ministries and local authorities, accelerating delayed projects and strengthening data sharing across government systems.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong said the ministry would prioritise the plan in the coming months, with the goal of removing key bottlenecks and ensuring digital transformation delivers more practical benefits for citizens, businesses and public administration./.