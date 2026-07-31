Sci-Tech

Vietnam strengthens legal framework to accelerate comprehensive digital transformation

July marked an important milestone in the country's digital transformation journey, with a series of new policies, strategies and technical standards introduced to support the Law on Digital Transformation and speed up implementation nationwide.

The Ministry of Science and Technology holds its monthly press conference on July 31. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Science and Technology holds its monthly press conference on July 31. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has taken major steps to strengthen the legal foundation for digital transformation following the implementation of the Law on Digital Transformation, which came into effect on July 1, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Speaking at the ministry's monthly press conference on July 31, Deputy Director of the National Digital Transformation Agency Le Anh Tuan said July marked an important milestone in the country's digital transformation journey, with a series of new policies, strategies and technical standards introduced to support the law and speed up implementation nationwide.

Among the key developments was the issuance of regulations guiding the implementation of the law, providing a unified legal framework for digital transformation. The Government also promugated a national digital transformation strategy for 2026-2030 with a vision to 2045, aiming to make digital transformation a major driver of economic growth, public administration and social development.

Vietnam also introduced its first national digital architecture framework, providing an overarching blueprint for building, developing and operating a digital nation across the entire political system. Another milestone was the publication of a list of 79 shared national digital platforms to improve data connectivity and avoid overlapping investment. They include the National Public Service Portal, the VNeID digital identity platform, the National Data Exchange Platform, the National Data Portal, the national blockchain platform and the National Virtual Assistant.

vnanet-cds1.jpg
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

The ministry has also issued a set of criteria for assessing the readiness of administrative procedures for implementation on its centralised information system on administrative procedure processing. The criteria are designed to standardise administrative procedures before they are deployed on the centralised platform, focusing on process standardisation, data management, dossier digitisation, data interoperability, online payment, digital signatures, electronic delivery of results, and information security. The framework provides an important foundation for delivering fully online public services in line with the citizen- and business-centric approach.

Tuan said these measures provide a stronger foundation for ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the development of the digital government, the digital economy and the digital society.

The Government has also launched a 100-working-day action plan running from July 11 to November 30 to remove major obstacles slowing digital transformation. The plan focuses on improving coordination among ministries and local authorities, accelerating delayed projects and strengthening data sharing across government systems.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong said the ministry would prioritise the plan in the coming months, with the goal of removing key bottlenecks and ensuring digital transformation delivers more practical benefits for citizens, businesses and public administration./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #Law on Digital Transformation #Ministry of Science and Technology #national digital architecture framework #NQ 57 - BT
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in action

Related News

Plant breeding research at Tra Vinh University (Photo: VNA)

PM orders faster implementation of science, technology, digital transformation agenda

Under Directive No. 29/CT-TTg, the Prime Minister instructed ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and provincial and municipal leaders to treat science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as a top political priority, stressing that faster disbursement must go hand in hand with efficiency, transparency and the prevention of waste and corruption.

Delegates visit the exhibition booths at the announcement ceremony of three strategic technology industry innovation networks on August 25, 2025. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Attracting high-quality talent to strategic science, technology fields

Under the decree, students admitted to eligible programmes who meet entrance score requirements or are directly admitted, and rank among the top 30% of entrants, will be eligible for Government scholarships. The scholarships will be renewed annually based on academic performance and conduct.

See more

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.