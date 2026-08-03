World

ASEAN should deepen data sharing to drive regional growth: Singaporean minister

Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said data is "the new lubricant for the future economy", stressing that virtually every sector with strong growth potential depends on the seamless flow of data.

Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Defence of Singapore, speaks at the 18th ASEAN & Asia Forum on August 3 during the keynote dialogue, Power and Agency amidst Turmoil. (Photo: SIIA)
Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Defence of Singapore, speaks at the 18th ASEAN & Asia Forum on August 3 during the keynote dialogue, Power and Agency amidst Turmoil. (Photo: SIIA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing has called on ASEAN member states to deepen cooperation in data sharing, energy and finance to unlock new sources of economic growth while warning that "data protectionism" could hinder regional integration and innovation.​

Speaking at the 18th ASEAN and Asia Forum organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) on August 3, the minister said data is "the new lubricant for the future economy", stressing that virtually every sector with strong growth potential depends on the seamless flow of data, The Straits Times reported.​

Unlike oil, which as a perishable commodity means it is a zero-sum resource, Chan said, data can be shared. The increase in the sharing of data between countries can result in more insights, products and services being generated, he said.​

Chan noted that ASEAN possesses a rich pool of data thanks to its diverse population, but questioned whether member states could overcome the temptation for data protectionism, which could limit innovation and reduce the region's competitiveness.​

He said each country must first ensure domestic stability before working collectively to build a stable, transparent and rules-based regional environment. Recalling forecasts that ASEAN could become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030, he said the bloc has significant potential to achieve outcomes greater than the sum of its individual economies by working more closely together.​

On energy cooperation, he said several ASEAN countries have the potential to become global renewable energy leaders because of their abundant wind, geothermal and solar resources. He described the goal of establishing a fully integrated ASEAN Power Grid by 2045 as an initiative that could deliver tangible economic benefits by lowering energy costs across the region.​

However, the minister said member states will need to overcome domestic policy challenges and build on existing initiatives such as the Laos–Thailand–Malaysia–Singapore Power Integration Project.​

In the financial sector, Chan advocated deeper integration to enable capital to move across ASEAN with lower transaction costs and fewer barriers. He said this could be achieved through a more closely connected financial system rather than a common currency.​

Also speaking at the forum, Singapore's Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the country will promote initiatives to strengthen regional connectivity when it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027. These include gradually liberalising air services across the region and expanding cooperation among ports to deepen integration, enlarge the regional market and build connections, thereby enhancing ASEAN's global competitiveness./.​

VNA
#ASEAN #data sharing #regional integration #Chan Chun Sing #data protectionism #18th ASEAN and Asia Forum Singapore ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Panelists at the discussion session of the 10th ASEAN Media Forum (AMF 2026). (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN media urged to uphold trust, embrace AI responsibly

AI does not create misinformation but enables false content to be produced and disseminated more quickly and easily. ASEAN should therefore strengthen trusted information sources, improve the public's ability to identify false information and encourage greater accountability among digital platforms.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.