Malaysia’s tourism industry set for windfall from F1 race

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Tourist arrivals in Malaysia are expected to surge as Formula One (F1) fans from around the world flock to the country for the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026, to be held at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from October 2-4.



President of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Nigel Wong Chun Teik said the world’s number one motorsport racing event is expected to attract tens of thousands of international visitors to Malaysia, The Star reported.



According to Wong, Formula 1 has a huge global fan base, estimated at more than 800 million people worldwide. Drawing on experience from previous international motorsport events, he said a well-organised F1 race could attract a significant number of tourists, particularly when combined with tourism campaigns encouraging fans to extend their stays beyond the race weekend.



Wong said the F1 race offers Malaysia a unique opportunity to attract a new segment of high-end international tourists. Unlike conventional leisure travellers, who mainly visit destinations for sightseeing and relaxation, motorsport fans have a strong passion for the event and are therefore often willing to spend more on premium accommodation, hotel packages, dining, merchandise and exclusive experiences.



The upcoming event comes as Malaysia is rolling out its Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which targets 47 million international tourist arrivals and more than 82 billion USD in tourism revenue./.

VNA