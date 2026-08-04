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Cambodia expands cross-border QR payment links with ASEAN countries

Through the NBC's digital payment infrastructure, Cambodian users and international visitors can make instant retail payments in local currencies by scanning national QR codes across partner payment networks in the five ASEAN countries.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia is expanding its footprint in digital finance by strengthening bilateral cross-border QR payment connectivity with five fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), namely Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The initiative, led by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) through its Bakong digital currency platform and the official national QR code payment standard KHQR, has positioned Cambodia as one of the region's most interconnected digital payment hubs.

Through the NBC's digital payment infrastructure, Cambodian users and international visitors can make instant retail payments in local currencies by scanning national QR codes across partner payment networks in the five ASEAN countries.

With five bilateral QR payment links now operational, Cambodia ranks second only to Thailand in cross-border payment integration within ASEAN, marking a significant step towards a seamless digital economy in Southeast Asia./.

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