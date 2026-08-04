World

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak faces 5.64 billion USD civil suit over 1MDB scandal

The trial is regarded as a significant step in Malaysia's continuing efforts to recover assets lost in one of the country's largest financial scandals.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (Photo: VNA)
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has opened a civil trial against former Prime Minister Najib Razak and seven other defendants, with state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) seeking damages of about 51.4 billion MYR (5.64 billion USD) over losses linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

According to The Edge Malaysia, the lawsuit, filed by 1MDB and four of its subsidiaries, alleges that Najib and the other defendants orchestrated a systematic fraud scheme that enabled the misappropriation of billions of dollars from the state investment fund.

Counsel representing 1MDB, Datuk Lim Chee Wee, told the court that the plaintiffs would present documentary evidence and witness testimony to show that Najib exercised effective control over the fund through fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, despite the latter holding no official position at 1MDB. The alleged fraud was carried out in four major phases involving the Good Star, Aabar, Tanore and Options Buyback transactions.

The plaintiffs argued that Najib exploited his simultaneous roles as prime minister, finance minister and chairman of 1MDB's advisory board to dominate the fund's operations. They contended that he effectively acted as a "shadow director" under Malaysian company law by directing the decisions of the fund's management and board.

The court also heard allegations that, after irregularities at 1MDB came to light, Najib attempted to conceal the wrongdoing by dismissing senior officials, including the deputy prime minister and the attorney general, and by classifying the Auditor General's report on 1MDB as an official secret.

According to the plaintiffs, funds diverted from 1MDB ultimately benefited Najib, members of his family and associates, including Jho Low. They cited the transfer of 681 million USD into Najib's personal bank account in 2013, luxury purchases allegedly financed with misappropriated funds, and investments linked to the Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Najib and the other defendants liable for fraud, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, abuse of public office, conspiracy and unjust enrichment, while requiring them to compensate 1MDB for losses estimated at 51.4 billion MYR.

The civil proceedings follow Najib's criminal conviction in the 1MDB case. On December 26, 2025, he was found guilty on four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering.

The trial is regarded as a significant step in Malaysia's continuing efforts to recover assets lost in one of the country's largest financial scandals./.

VNA
#Former Malaysian PM #Najib Razak #1MDB #scandal Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Malaysia recovers nearly 80% of assets lost in 1MDB scandal

Malaysia recovers nearly 80% of assets lost in 1MDB scandal

Recovery efforts launched in 2019 were carried out through mechanisms such as mutual legal assistance, financial intelligence sharing, bilateral engagements, and cross-border asset forfeiture, involving jurisdictions including the US, Switzerland, the UK, and Singapore.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.