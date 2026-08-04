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WB approves nearly 269 million USD water, sanitation project for Philippines

According to the WB, the Philippines Accelerated Water and Sanitation Project in Selected Areas (AWSPSA) has a total investment of 268.62 million USD, including 250.87 million USD in World Bank financing.

The World Bank headquarters in Washington D.C., the US (Photo: IRNA/VNA)
The World Bank headquarters in Washington D.C., the US (Photo: IRNA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Bank (WB) has approved a 268.62 million USD project to expand access to clean water and sanitation services in selected island provinces of the Philippines, aiming to improve living standards, strengthen climate resilience and support local economic growth.

According to the WB, the Philippines Accelerated Water and Sanitation Project in Selected Areas (AWSPSA) has a total investment of 268.62 million USD, including 250.87 million USD in World Bank financing.

The project will be implemented by the Philippines' Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Bohol, Siargao and Jolo.

The WB estimates the project will generate around 8,700 jobs within five years of construction completion and approximately 46,500 jobs over 25 years, primarily through construction, operation and maintenance activities.

The three island areas were selected based on factors including poverty rates, limited access to safe water and sanitation, vulnerability to climate-related hazards such as droughts and floods, project readiness and support from local authorities.

The project is the first in the Philippines to adopt an integrated approach across the entire water and sanitation value chain, from water resource development and water supply systems to wastewater collection and treatment, as well as improved sanitation services.

By investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, the initiative aims to provide more reliable and safer access to clean water, strengthen the capacity of water service providers, promote better water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices, and enhance governance and institutional capacity in the sector.

It will also strengthen coordination between national and local governments to advance the country's water sector goals while contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all.

Beyond improving water and sanitation services, the project is expected to deliver broader benefits for tourism, healthcare and education, creating new momentum for socio-economic development in the island communities.

Zafer Mustafaoglu, the WB Country Director for the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, said the project addresses the root causes of water insecurity and service gaps, including climate change impacts, operational constraints and financing challenges.

He added that the initiative places particular emphasis on meeting the needs of women, young people and other vulnerable groups, while strengthening institutional capacity and encouraging greater private sector participation to ensure reliable, safe and sustainable water and sanitation services.

The AWSPSA is the first phase of the East Asia and Pacific Water Security and Resilience Multi-Phase Programme, underscoring the World Bank's long-term commitment to helping countries build climate-resilient water systems./.

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