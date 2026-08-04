Cambodia launches tourism promotion campaign during Green Season

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism has launched a tourism promotion campaign offering discounts of up to 50% on tourism services in Siem Reap during the country's Green Season in an effort to boost visitor arrivals and stimulate local tourism.

The ministry announced that the pilot 2026 Siem Reap Tourism Service Mega Sale officially began on August 1, according to the Khmer Times.​

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with key tourism partners, including the Siem Reap Chapter of the Cambodia Hotel Association, the Siem Reap Tourism Club Association and tourism businesses across the province.

Under the programme, both domestic and international visitors travelling to Siem Reap can enjoy discounts of between 10% and 50% on a wide range of tourism services offered by participating three-, four- and five-star accommodation providers. Tourists can also book participating services through the Cambodia Wonder tourism platform.​

Cambodia's Green Season, which runs from May to October each year, coincides with the country's rainy season and is traditionally regarded as the low season for tourism.​

Earlier, Cambodia also launched a night tourism initiative at the Bakong Village Tourism Community in Siem Reap province to increase visitor spending, encourage longer stays and generate additional income for local residents.​

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said community-based tourism and ecotourism are key drivers of sustainable development, ensuring that local people benefit directly through business opportunities, tourism services and new jobs.​

He added that the initiative supports the government's broader strategy to expand the night-time economy, including night temple visits and film-related tourism activities, with the aim of attracting more international visitors and encouraging them to extend their stays./.