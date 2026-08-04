ASEAN faces increasing heat, drought conditions

Hanoi (VNA) – Southeast Asia is expected to face hotter and drier conditions in the coming months, with an increased risk of fires and transboundary haze, as strengthening El Niño conditions reduce rainfall, the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre said on August 4.



El Niño conditions tend to lead to an increased chance of below-normal rainfall for much of the southern ASEAN region during August-October, the centre said in its latest seasonal outlook as reported by Xinhua News Agency.



It added that El Niño conditions are now present and predicted to continue strengthening over the next few months.



According to the centre, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to persist through most of the August-October period, with prevailing winds blowing mainly from the southeast or southwest.



It warned that prolonged dryness, combined with prevailing southeasterly and southwesterly winds, could increase hotspot activity and the risk of transboundary haze./.







VNA