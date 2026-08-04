Indonesia’s population surpasses 290 million, nearly 70% of working age

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s population has reached 290.13 million, with nearly 70% of the population of working age, according to the latest population data from the Indonesian Government.



The demographic structure represents a significant advantage for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, reported Jakarta Globe.



The country’s population is unevenly distributed, with nearly 60% living on Java, home to major urban centres including Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Semarang and Yogyakarta.



Teguh Setyabudi, Director General of Population and Civil Registration at Indonesia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, said the country’s current demographic structure presents major opportunities for national development. However, he stressed that the advantages offered by population size and structure will not automatically translate into economic growth without appropriate policies on education, skills training, health care and job creation.



Effectively harnessing the country’s large labour force, he noted, will be decisive in turning its demographic advantage into a driver of sustainable development.



The latest figures also showed that Indonesia recorded 3.64 million births in the first six months of this year alone. West Java recorded the highest number of births, while East Java currently has the largest elderly population in the country./.

VNA