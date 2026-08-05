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Thailand steps up business cooperation with Indonesia

Thailand and Indonesia should connect the “mainland and archipelago” by using Thailand as a manufacturing hub and Indonesia as a large market and maritime economic gateway, said Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

A corner of Bangkok, Thailand (Illustrative photo: VNA)
A corner of Bangkok, Thailand (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on August 4 proposed elevating the relationship between Thailand and Indonesia from “trading partners” to “co-creative partners,” linking production, investment, technology, and innovation to build strong value chains and expand economic opportunities in ASEAN.

As reported by Thairath Online, the leader made the statement while delivering a keynote speech at the Indonesia–Thailand Business Forum under the theme “Advancing the Indonesia–Thailand Strategic Partnership: Building Integrated Value Chains in Industry, Services, and Halal Economy.” The event was organised by the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia in collaboration with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia).

He expressed gratitude to Kadin Indonesia and the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia for organising the forum that bridges government and private sectors to push cooperation into concrete projects.

The PM stated that Thailand and Indonesia should connect the “mainland and archipelago” by using Thailand as a manufacturing hub and Indonesia as a large market and maritime economic gateway.

Amid global economic volatility, he stressed that deeper ASEAN economic integration “is not an option but a necessity,” with Thailand and Indonesia as key drivers.

“The government must reduce obstacles, build confidence, and clarify regulations to enable the private sector to invest and innovate to its fullest potential,” he said.

He pointed out that the next goal should go beyond “trade” to “joint investment, technology, and regional value addition,” proposing four main areas of cooperation, namely food security and halal industry; logistics, transportation, and digital infrastructure; finance and the digital economy; and energy and the green economy.

Currently, trade between the two countries is nearly 20 billion USD, with a target of reaching 23 billion USD soon./.

VNA
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