Cambodia seeks to shift toward high-tech industries

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia is stepping up strategic efforts to transform its industrial sector from a labour-intensive production model towards one driven by skilled workers and advanced technologies, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice Chairman of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) Sun Chanthol said at a meeting on August 4.



The meeting brought together senior CDC officials, representatives from relevant ministries and state agencies, and leaders of companies producing automotive wiring harnesses operating in Cambodia.



Sun Chanthol reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting stakeholders and creating favourable conditions to ensure the sustainable development of the automotive wiring harness manufacturing sector, and further improving the investment environment to attract future investments.



He also instructed relevant agencies to work closely with the private sector and promptly and effectively address proposals raised at the meeting, with a view to strengthening Cambodia’s competitiveness in regional and global markets.



The meeting reviewed overall investment in the sector, with businesses providing updates on their production and business activities.



Representatives of automotive wiring harness manufacturers expressed their appreciation for the Government’s direct dialogue mechanism, saying the platform will help strengthen cooperation and reinforce confidence in Cambodia’s investment climate./.

VNA