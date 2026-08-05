Indonesia diversifies crude oil import sources

Jakarta (VNA) – Nigeria became Indonesia's largest crude oil supplier in the first half of 2026 as Southeast Asia's largest economy stepped up efforts to diversify its energy import sources, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

Jakarta Globe quoted BPS Deputy Head Ateng Hartono as saying on August 3 that crude oil imports from Nigeria accounted for 24.91% of Indonesia's total crude oil imports during the six-month period. Angola ranked second with a 15.41% share, followed by Saudi Arabia at 13.62%.

BPS data showed that Indonesia imported 2.52 million tonnes of crude oil in January before imports fell to 610,000 tonnes in February. Shipments recovered to 1.56 million tonnes in March and about 1.6 million tonnes in April, before declining to 710,000 tonnes in May. Crude oil imports rose again in June.

Meanwhile, the country's oil and gas imports were valued at 4.56 billion USD in June, up 105.15% from a year earlier. Fuel imports in the first half of the year increased 38.71%, with Singapore and Malaysia remaining Indonesia's leading fuel suppliers.

Indonesia has been seeking to broaden its crude oil supply sources by increasing purchases from countries whose shipping routes do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz. In addition to expanding imports from Africa, it has also begun importing crude oil from Russia to strengthen its domestic energy reserves.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia confirmed last week that Indonesia had received its first shipment of Russian crude oil. Local media reported that the cargo contained around 770,000 barrels.

Bahlil said the move reflects Indonesia's efforts to ensure adequate energy reserves and reduce the risk of supply disruptions./.

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