Indonesia steps up response to forest fires

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia on August 5 strengthened personnel and deployed additional equipment to combat forest fires on Mount Bromo in East Java province and Mount Soputan in North Sulawesi province, as strong winds and rugged terrain continued to fuel the spread of the blazes.



The country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is preparing to deploy two water-bombing helicopters to accelerate firefighting efforts in the Mount Bromo area. Ground crews are continuing to battle the flames, although many fire hotspots remain in steep, hard-to-reach locations.



The fire on Mount Bromo broke out on the afternoon of August 3 in the Bantengan area of Senduro district, Lumajang regency, before spreading to Watu Gede in neighbouring Probolinggo regency.



The affected area has expanded from 7.9 hectares to around 10 hectares and could continue to grow as several hotspots have yet to be fully extinguished./.

VNA