Cambodia, Malaysia agree to expand agricultural cooperation

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Cambodia and Malaysia have agreed to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector, according to a press release issued by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on August 5.



The agreement was made during a bilateral joint committee meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, and Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan.



In the agricultural sector, the two countries agreed to diversify cooperation by expanding trade beyond rice to include other products such as cashew nuts, aquaculture products, and agricultural fertilisers.



Cambodia’s Fresh News reported bilateral trade reached more than 795 million USD in the first half of 2026, an increase of 56.9 million USD, or 64.1%, compared with the same period last year.



Imports from Malaysia totalled approximately 682 million USD, up 55.8%, reflecting the growing strength of economic ties between the two countries./.

VNA