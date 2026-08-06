Thailand uncovers 130-million-year-old carnivorous dinosaur fossil

Bangkok (VNA) – A fossil of a previously unknown carnivorous dinosaur estimated to be more than 130 million years old has been discovered in Thailand’s Chaiyaphum province, making it the oldest dinosaur fossil ever found in the province, according to local researchers.



The fossil was unearthed at Khao Sam Phan Ta Mountain in Ban Mai Nong Daeng village in Chi Bon subdistrict, Ban Khwao district. Scientists estimate it is around 20 million years older than the herbivorous dinosaur Nakha Titan Chaiyaphumensis, which was previously discovered in the province.



According to information released on August 4, the fossil fragments were first spotted by local resident Yodsanya Pitabut, 53, while the community was using an excavator to level ground for the construction of a crematorium. He later handed the fossilised bones over to specialists for examination.



A survey team led by Dr Sita Manitkul, a researcher at the Palaeontological Research and Education Centre at Mahasarakham University subsequently joined geologists from the Khon Kaen Dinosaur Research Centre and Museum, together with local authorities, to investigate the site.



Researchers have so far recovered more than 100 fossil specimens, including vertebrae, leg bones, ankle joints, ankle bones and toe bones. Shark fin fossils were also found at the site. The specimens will be analysed further at the research centre, while excavation will continue in search of additional remains embedded in the limestone.



The research team believes the fossils belong to a carnivorous dinosaur dating back more than 130 million years, making them about 20 million years older than Nakha Titan Chaiyaphumensis, which lived around 110–115 million years ago and was previously discovered in Nong Bua Rawe district of Chaiyaphum.



The discovery marks the fourth dinosaur specimen found in Chaiyaphum province and the oldest ever identified there. Once research is completed, local authorities and the community plan to develop the site into a palaeontological research, education and tourism destination./.

VNA