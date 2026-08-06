Thailand's exports to US, Europe surge in fiscal 2026

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's international trade continued to expand in the first 10 months of fiscal 2026, with exports to the US and Europe posting strong growth despite persistent global economic headwinds.

The Nation newspaper cited data from the Thailand Customs Department as showing that the country's total international trade reached approximately 21.4 trillion THB (660 billion USD) during the period, approaching the 22 trillion THB recorded for the whole of the previous fiscal year.

Exports to the US rose by 30–34% year-on-year, driven mainly by electronic components and computer equipment. Shipments to Europe increased by 13% while exports to China and ASEAN member states also registered growth.



The Customs Department attributed the strong performance in part to the "China Plus One" strategy, under which multinational companies have shifted production to Thailand to serve the US market as goods exported directly from China remain subject to US tariffs.

The Thai Government has continued to encourage foreign manufacturers to invest in the country while stepping up inspections of product origins to combat trade fraud.

Authorities are conducting on-site inspections at manufacturing facilities to ensure that only products meeting all regulatory requirements are granted "Made in Thailand" certificates of origin./.

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