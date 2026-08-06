Laos launches project to strengthen pandemic preparedness

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government, in collaboration with development partners, has officially launched the Advancing the Lao PDR's Pandemic Response and Transformation (ALERT-LAO) project, a major initiative aimed at strengthening the country's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to future pandemic threats.

The project was unveiled at a ceremony in Vientiane on August 5, jointly organised by Laos' Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

According to the Lao Ministry of Health, the initiative reflects the country's commitment to protecting public health by building a stronger and more coordinated health security system. ALERT-LAO will enhance early warning and disease diagnostic capabilities, improving preparedness for and responses to future disease outbreaks.

The nationwide project will reinforce Laos' pandemic readiness by strengthening integrated disease surveillance and early warning systems, enhancing analytical capacity, developing the public health workforce, reducing disease risks, and improving the policy environment for public health emergency preparedness and response.

The launch marked a significant milestone in Laos' efforts to bolster its resilience against future public health emergencies./.