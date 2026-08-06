Malaysia businesses thrive on AI boom

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Nineteen Malaysian companies enter Forbes Asia’s 2026 list of the 200 best companies with annual revenues of less than 1 billion USD, more than double the number from the previous year.



More than half of the Malaysian companies on the list have benefited from the country’s AI infrastructure boom.



Malaysia’s Southern Cable Group, a manufacturer of low-and high-voltage cables, made its debut on the list supported by the booming data centre industry, which contributed 15% of its 1.8-billion-MYR (440 million USD) revenue in 2025.



The Best Under A Billion list spotlights 200 publicly listed companies out of 19,000 in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above 10 million USD and below 1 billion USD. China had the largest number of companies on the list, with 28, followed by India with 27./.

VNA