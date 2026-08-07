Thailand allows checked baggage inspections in passengers’ absence from October 16

Bangkok (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued new rules allowing airport staff to open checked baggage for inspection without the passenger being present if screening systems detect irregularities or suspicious objects.



The measure will take effect on October 16 as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security in line with international standards, The Nation reported.



Under the new rule, if security officers have reasonable grounds to suspect that a checked bag contains explosives, prohibited items, dangerous goods or other items not allowed on aircraft, they are authorised to open the baggage for inspection. If restricted items are found, officers may confiscate them without returning them and take further action in accordance with relevant laws, regulations or procedures.



CAAT recommends that passengers use approved locks, such as TSA Locks, to facilitate security inspections without damaging their luggage. However, if baggage cannot be opened, authorised personnel may break the lock or locking mechanism to conduct the inspection, with no compensation provided for any resulting damage.



The authority also advises passengers to check not only their baggage weight but also whether all items inside are permitted for checked baggage before checking in, in order to avoid complications and delays during their journey./.

VNA