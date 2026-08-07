Thai rice exports decline nearly 19% in first half of 2026

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand exported 3.28 million tonnes of rice in the first six months of 2026, down 18.81% year-on-year, according to the Thai Department of Foreign Trade (DFT).

Export value fell 20.51% to 1.91 billion USD.

DFT Director-General Arada Fuangthong attributed the decline to abundant global rice supplies, which have intensified price competition. In addition, conflicts in the Middle East disrupted Thai rice exports to Iraq – one of its key markets – from March.

However, the department noted positive prospects for Thai rice exports, saying the risk of drought associated with the El Niño phenomenon could prompt many countries to increase imports to ensure food security. The DFT has identified potential alternative markets, including Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Mozambique, all of which have increased their rice imports from Thailand compared with the same period last year.

To achieve its export target of 7 million tonnes this year, the department will accelerate negotiations on government-to-government (G2G) rice sales contracts with China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO). It will also send public- and private-sector delegations to major importers in the Philippines and Malaysia to promote exports./.

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