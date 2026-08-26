Business

Storm-hit China-Vietnam border gate reopens, clearing 468 trucks overnight

The swift resumption of clearance operations at the Ai Dian border gate in Ningming county, Chongzuo city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will help minimise the risk of damage to fresh agricultural products and keep cross-border trade between China and Vietnam flowing.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Guangxi (VNA) – Customs clearance resumed at 8:30 (local time) on August 25 at the Ai Dian border gate in Ningming county, Chongzuo city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on China’s border with Vietnam, following a storm-related suspension.

Vehicles carrying Vietnamese durians, Chinese electronics and other goods passed through the gate’s four import-export lanes the same day.

Heavy rains earlier disrupted power and telecommunications services in Ai Dian town, disabling customs inspection equipment and forcing the suspension of clearance operations from August 23.

Following the suspension, Vietnamese and Chinese authorities agreed on measures to handle the backlog of vehicles and stagger traffic flows. They also collected information on goods awaiting customs clearance and prepared traffic diversion plans to expedite the movement of vehicles once power was restored.

Wang Hongfei, head of the office at Ningming Jiaming International Trade Development Co., said the company coordinated with border guards, customs authorities, and local agencies on the evening of August 24 to facilitate emergency customs clearance, processing 468 vehicle movements across the border. The effort helped keep Vietnamese fresh fruit and frozen goods moving while limiting losses for businesses.

Since January 2026, the Ai Dian border gate has operated a smart inspection system called “Rapid Customs Clearance”, reducing the inspection time per vehicle from about three minutes to just a few dozen seconds. The gate has also extended customs clearance hours to weekends and public holidays, boosting its capacity to handle import and export cargo.

The swift resumption of clearance operations will help minimise the risk of damage to fresh agricultural products and keep cross-border trade between China and Vietnam flowing./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #cross-border trade #customs clearance China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) meets with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen agricultural cooperation

Agriculture is an important area of cooperation that contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and creates fresh momentum for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards mutual benefit, shared development and a shared future.

See more

A view of Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Park in My Yen commune, Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

FDI surge fuels new real estate demand

According to Savills experts, FDI continues to flow into manufacturing, logistics, technology and digital infrastructure, changing property requirements for investors.

Lien Chieu Port is under construction in central Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Energy infrastructure underpins marine economy development

The integrated investment in energy infrastructure will provide a vital infrastructure foundation for effectively harnessing the marine potential, helping realise the goal of making Vietnam a strong maritime nation and achieving sustainable and prosperous development from the sea./.

The Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, 2026 discusses how Australian expertise, partnerships and capital can support Vietnam's growth, and how to build stronger connections between the two countries' business communities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia seek new space for economic cooperation

The Australia–Vietnam Policy Institute Forum was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and organisations for discussing how the business communities of Australia and Vietnam can build stronger connections.

Officers from Thanh Hai Border Guard Station (Phu Thuy ward, Lam Dong province) patrol and monitor fishing vessels entering and leaving the port. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong province deploys 10 key measures to combat IUU fishing

The measures target key gaps, including ineligible fishing vessels, port controls, electronic fishing-trip data, seafood traceability and vessel monitoring system (VMS) violations. Authorities will also act against vessels detained by foreign authorities, submit weekly progress reports and draw up specific action plans.

Speakers at the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Legal transparency key to making VIFC more attractive: experts

Dominic Scriven, Chairman and Founder of Dragon Capital, said legal clarity, consistency and predictability are essential to strengthening investor confidence, enabling long-term business planning and encouraging firm capital commitments to Vietnam.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes cooperation to remove barriers to rice trade with Philippines

Vietnam proposed studying a higher-level cooperation framework on rice trade to provide a more stable and long-term foundation for Vietnam-Philippine rice trade while balancing the interests of farmers, businesses and consumers, and providing sustainable livelihoods for rice growers and stable living conditions for Philippine consumers.

An overview of the 11th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting in Hangzhou on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes four strategic cooperation directions at APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting

Vietnam’s proposals at the 11th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting, which took place in Hangzhou, China received broad support and consensus from participating economies. Several members expressed their desire to work with Vietnam to further build consensus, with a view to ensuring that the APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting in Vietnam in 2027 will produce a shared vision and a substantive action programme.

Vietnam Post accelerates the adoption of modern technology, elevates logistics capabilities, and boosts the digital economy. (Photo: VNA)

Breakthrough opportunities for businesses in digital economy

Only when businesses view digital transformation as a fundamental change in their business models, while the State provides an enabling framework, data infrastructure and sufficiently broad markets for innovation, can the digital economy become a substantive growth driver.

A lecturer guides students on how to diagnose diseases in aquatic animals. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam leans on digital workforce to unlock productivity boom

Vietnam needs a cohesive national strategy linking the State, enterprises, and training establishments. The strategy must prioritise standardising training to international norms and investing in technological infrastructure to boost national productivity.

A factory in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam directs more credit to SMEs

With deposit rates still relatively high, banks’ room to cut lending rates sharply is limited. Lenders must stay efficient and cannot fund at high cost while lending at very low rates.