Green GSM launches upscale 'premium taxi' tier in Philippines

Hanoi (VNA) – All-electric ride-hailing operator Green GSM has launched Premium Taxi, an upscale seven-seat electric vehilce transport service in the Philippines, as it moves to capture a larger share of the country’s high-end urban mobility market.

In a statement, the Vietnamese ride-hailing operator said the new offering introduces a fleet of black VinFast Limo Green electric vehicles, distinguishing the premium line from the company’s existing fleet of cyan-coloured Green GSM cars.

Designed to cater to corporate clients, larger families, and groups travelling with heavy luggage, Green GSM said the seven-seat configuration provides three rows of seating equipped with automatic air conditioning, dedicated rear cabin vents, and an integrated air filtration system.

During its initial rollout, Premium Taxi operations will focus on key commercial, financial, and transport hubs in Metro Manila, specifically serving Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Pasig City.

Passengers can order rides through the Green GSM mobile application, hail available vehicles directly on the street, or arrange bookings via the company’s customer service hotline.

Fares are calculated and displayed transparently through meters installed in the vehicles as well as within the mobile application.

Le Thi Thu Trang, Chief Executive Officer of Green GSM Philippines, said Premium Taxi is not simply about providing more space, it is designed for journeys where comfort and attention to detail matter, from family trips and airport transfers to business engagements and special occasions.

She added that the company aims to offer local passengers an elevated mobility option by combining the expanded vehicle capacity with highly rated drivers.

As of March 31, 2026, Green GSM recorded nearly five million trips covering more than 32.6 million kilometres in the Philippines.

The company estimates that its electric fleet operations in the market have reduced local carbon dioxide emissions by roughly 6,263 metric tonnes./.

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