VinFast car sales in Vietnam rise 21% in July

Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast announced on August 11 that it delivered 21,781 electric vehicles to customers in Vietnam in July, up 21% from the previous month.

The company sold a total of 137,697 vehicles in the first seven months of the year, maintaining its leading position in Vietnam’s electric vehicle market.

In July, the VF 3 was VinFast’s best-selling model, with 5,564 units delivered, bringing its cumulative sales for the first seven months to 29,345 units.

With its compact size, urban-oriented design and relatively affordable operating costs, the VF 3 continues to attract individual customers, particularly young users and families seeking a car within a moderate budget.

The VF 5 and Herio Green ranked next, with combined deliveries of 4,407 units in July. Their combined sales reached 24,574 units in the first seven months. The two models are designed to serve both private users and commercial transport operators.

Meanwhile, the Limo Green recorded 4,404 units in July, bringing its year-to-date sales to 32,331 units. The model currently has the highest cumulative sales among VinFast’s product lineup.

Another model posting notable growth was the Minio Green, which recorded 2,429 deliveries in July after its price was reduced to 188 million VND (7,200 USD), matching the price of the VF 2.

In the family-car segment, VinFast delivered 1,993 VF 6 vehicles in July, bringing its cumulative sales to 16,038 units. The VF MPV 7 recorded 1,674 units, taking its year-to-date sales to 10,851 units.

Higher-end models, including the VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9, as well as the commercial EC Van, also contributed to VinFast’s July sales.

In August, VinFast is expected to hand over the first batches of its new-generation VF 8 to customers who have placed advance orders. Meanwhile, with 28,742 pre-orders, the VF 2 is expected to reach customers in September, potentially generating fresh momentum in Vietnam’s automotive market./.

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