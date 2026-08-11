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Action plan issued to address EC recommendations on combating IUU fishing

The plan sets a target of ensuring that 100% of registered fishing vessels have complete, accurate and timely information updated in the national VNFishbase fisheries database, including vessel owners, locations, operational status and legal status.

Fishing vessels anchored at Dinh An Fishing Port in Dai An commune, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)
Fishing vessels anchored at Dinh An Fishing Port in Dai An commune, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed Decision No. 1516/QD-TTg dated August 10, 2026, promulgating an action plan to implement measures addressing recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) following its fifth inspection on Vietnam’s efforts agaisnt illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The plan aims to comprehensively deal with shortcomings and fully and substantively implement the EC’s recommendations, creating fundamental improvements in fisheries management and IUU fishing prevention and elimination. It also seeks to prepare sufficient records, data and enforcement evidence for engagement with the EC, with a determination to have the commission’s “yellow card” warning lifted in 2026, and develop a transparent, responsible and sustainable fisheries sector.

The plan sets a target of ensuring that 100% of registered fishing vessels have complete, accurate and timely information updated in the national VNFishbase fisheries database, including vessel owners, locations, operational status and legal status. All vessels required to install vessel monitoring systems (VMS) will have their equipment status checked when entering and leaving ports, with cases of signal loss, boundary violations or equipment tampering promptly detected, verified and handled within prescribed deadlines.

All trips by fishing vessels of 6 metres or more entering or leaving ports will be recorded on the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT). No catch certificate will be issued for catches from vessels whose data are unavailable or invalid on the system.

The plan also requires all applications for catch certificates and certificates of origin for aquatic exports to markets with relevant requirements to be processed through eCDT, except in force majeure circumstances.

All enterprises processing and exporting high-risk species to the European market will be subject to risk-based inspections, with discrepancies in raw materials, processing ratios, output and traceability records fully verified and addressed. All IUU fishing violations must be received, verified and handled by competent authorities within prescribed deadlines, with results promptly updated in the sanction database.

The plan calls for preventing, minimising and ultimately eliminating Vietnamese fishing vessels’ violations in foreign waters. All cases must be investigated and handled, with responsibility clearly assigned to vessel owners, captains and other relevant organisations and individuals.

Key measures include completing the legal framework; managing and controlling the fishing fleet; strengthening port monitoring and inspections; improving domestic catch traceability and control of imported seafood materials; enhancing law enforcement; promoting digital transformation and data connectivity; and stepping up international cooperation, information dissemination and communications.

During a peak month to accelerate efforts to combat IUU fishing, ministries, sectors and localities will focus on resolving outstanding tasks, particularly vessel registration, inspection and licensing; VMS installation and connectivity; port controls; operation of VNFishbase and eCDT; catch traceability; imported seafood control; and the verification and handling of VMS disconnections and fishing beyond permitted maritime boundaries./.


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