Business

Vietnam's railway sector targets 1,500 containers in China-linked rail freight

The international rail freight route linking Hebei province of China with Vietnam has delivered encouraging results after more than a year of operation, cutting transit times from more than 20 days to around five to seven days.

The railway network from Kep Station in Bac Ninh province connects with four routes: Kep–Dong Dang–Pingxiang (China), Kep–Luu Xa (Thai Nguyen province), Kep–Ha Long (Cai Lan Port in Quang Ninh province), and Kep–Yen Vien (Hanoi). Traravico is working with domestic and international partners to further develop the China-linked service, targeting around 1,500 containers annually. (Photo: VNA)
The railway network from Kep Station in Bac Ninh province connects with four routes: Kep–Dong Dang–Pingxiang (China), Kep–Luu Xa (Thai Nguyen province), Kep–Ha Long (Cai Lan Port in Quang Ninh province), and Kep–Yen Vien (Hanoi). Traravico is working with domestic and international partners to further develop the China-linked service, targeting around 1,500 containers annually. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As trade between Vietnam and China continues to expand, international rail freight is increasingly emerging as a safe, stable, cost-competitive and environmentally friendly mode of transport.

The international rail freight route linking Hebei province of China with Vietnam has delivered encouraging results after more than a year of operation, according to Vietnam Railway Transport JSC (Traravico), a member of the Vietnam Railways Corporation.

Transit times have been cut from more than 20 days to around five to seven days, helping reduce logistics costs, improve supply-chain efficiency and create greater opportunities for importers and exporters in both countries.

As the operator directly organising rail transport, Traravico is working with domestic and international partners to further develop the China-linked service, targeting around 1,500 containers annually.

Rail freight plays an increasingly important role in Vietnam's national logistics system, particularly in transporting large volumes of goods over long distances, as well as containers and international cargo.

Nationwide, the North–South railway serves as a key transport corridor connecting major industrial centres, seaports and logistics hubs, including Song Than, Trang Bom, Dieu Tri, Da Nang, Vinh, Giap Bat and Yen Vien stations.

Vietnam also maintains international rail services to China through the Dong Dang and Lao Cai border gates. These connections facilitate Vietnamese goods' access to markets in China, Central Asia and Europe, as well as major international logistics corridors.

A Traravico representative said international rail freight is gradually becoming an important logistics corridor linking Vietnam with northern China while opening up opportunities to reach wider Eurasian markets.

The company plans to expand its cargo base, improve service quality, optimise train schedules and explore extending services to central and southern Vietnam to better meet customer demand.

Traravico will also continue working with domestic and international partners to promote digital transformation, enhance operational capacity and develop an integrated rail logistics chain, helping reduce transport costs and support sustainable trade growth./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-China railway #rail freight #Vietnam's railway sector #Traravico China Vietnam
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