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Ho Chi Minh City's 20th international tourism expo to spotlight global connectivity

A key feature of this year's event is the expanded public-private partnership model, with airlines, businesses and domestic and international organisations contributing resources for transportation, accommodation, destination surveys and professional activities.

Officials announce the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026) under the theme "Vibrant Connections – Global Destinations" at a press event hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on August 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Officials announce the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026) under the theme "Vibrant Connections – Global Destinations" at a press event hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on August 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026) will feature its largest edition to date, reinforcing its role as Vietnam's leading platform for international tourism promotion and cooperation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said on August 7 that the milestone edition marks two decades of the expo's development while supporting Vietnam's deeper global integration, destination promotion and efforts to elevate the country's tourism profile.

Held under the theme "Vibrant Connections – Global Destinations," ITE HCMC 2026 will bring together more than 520 exhibitors and brands, including national tourism organisations from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, St. Petersburg (Russia), Nicaragua and other international partners. The event will also attract representatives from 34 Vietnamese provinces and cities, alongside leading travel agencies, hotels, airlines, transport operators and travel technology companies.

Nguyen Cam Tu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Centre, said the expo has evolved beyond a traditional trade fair into a regional forum for tourism cooperation, policy dialogue and knowledge sharing across the Asia-Pacific.

The city's hosting of three Greater Mekong Subregion tourism ministerial meetings alongside the expo further underscores its role as a regional tourism hub linking government diplomacy with trade and investment promotion, she said.

Running from August 27 to 29, the event will feature destination showcases, business matching sessions, thematic seminars and promotional programmes. Localities and businesses will introduce new tourism products and travel routes, special promotional packages, OCOP products and regional specialties, while cultural performances, culinary experiences and interactive activities will be held throughout the exhibition.

Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said a key feature of this year's event is the expanded public-private partnership model, with airlines, businesses and domestic and international organisations contributing resources for transportation, accommodation, destination surveys and professional activities.

He added that the city aims to make the expo more accessible to local residents, emphasising that tourism promotion is most effective when it creates tangible benefits for communities through business opportunities, cultural experiences and travel incentives, while helping position Ho Chi Minh City as a truly global destination./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Ho Chi Minh City #international tourism #tourism expo #global connectivity Ho Chi Minh City
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