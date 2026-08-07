Reference exchange rate continues upward trend

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,463 VND/USD on August 7, up 30 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,736 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,190 VND/USD.



In contrast, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a decrease from the August 6 morning trading session.



At 8:30 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,050 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,430 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the previous day./.

VNA