Hanoi builds attractive investment ecosystem for FDI enterprises

Hanoi (VNA) – As Hanoi accelerates development, foreign-invested industrial parks are expanding, research and innovation centres are emerging, and strategic infrastructure projects are being rolled out.



These developments reflect the capital’s efforts to translate Politburo Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on developing the foreign-invested economic sector into concrete actions, from improving the investment climate and infrastructure to administrative reform and building a transparent, modern and globally competitive investment ecosystem.



A key focus is administrative reform. At the Hanoi Public Administration Service Centre, most business applications are now processed digitally, with procedures made public and progress available for online monitoring. For foreign investors, time is a cost, so simplifying procedures and shortening processing times can strengthen confidence in the capital’s investment environment.



Following the issuance of Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW, Hanoi has stepped up digital transformation in public administration, expanded online public services and strengthened dialogue with businesses to promptly address bottlenecks related to investment, land, construction, planning and infrastructure.



At a recent conference announcing Hanoi’s 100-year master plan and promoting investment, foreign investors praised the city’s determination to improve the business environment, particularly its approach of listening to enterprises and resolving their concerns. Manabu Hamamoto, General Manager at Sumitomo Corporation’s Global Urban Development Strategic Business Unit, said foreign businesses look not only for incentives but also a clear development vision, a stable investment environment, open dialogue and transparent governance.



According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Do Anh Tuan, 117 countries and territories are currently investing in the capital city. FDI attraction reached 4.29 billion USD in 2025, placing Hanoi among the country’s leading localities. Cumulative FDI attracted so far this year has reached nearly 3.39 billion USD, or 75.3% of the annual target.



Amid global supply chain restructuring, Hanoi is seeking to attract a new generation of investment, shifting from investment incentives at all costs towards projects with high added value and strong spillover effects.



Priority areas include strategic transport infrastructure, transit-oriented development (TOD), high technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, new-generation industrial parks, smart logistics, clean energy, the circular economy, cultural industries, tourism, and high-quality health care and education.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang affirmed that the city is committed to development based on quality, efficiency, innovation and sustainability. It will not sacrifice the environment, cultural values or quality of life for short-term growth, but prioritise projects with high added value and strong scientific, technological and innovation content.



The city also aims to attract investors with long-term vision, modern governance and social responsibility, while continuing to build a transparent, stable and predictable investment environment. It pledges to proactively make decisions and resolve issues within its authority, ensuring businesses do not face delays in implementation, he added.



According to Nguyen Van Toan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam's Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), Hanoi has demonstrated a significant shift in its development mindset and is now well positioned in terms of capacity and conditions to receive high-quality investment and establish strategic partnerships with leading global corporations.



Alongside “hard infrastructure” such as ring roads, routes connecting industrial parks, logistics networks, digital infrastructure and high-tech parks, Hanoi is also strengthening “soft infrastructure”, including skilled human resources, universities, research institutions, innovation ecosystems and a modern living environment for international experts and workers.



By translating Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW into concrete programmes and actions, Hanoi is laying a solid foundation to attract high-quality FDI, turning foreign investment not only into an economic resource but also a catalyst for innovation, productivity growth and faster, greener and more sustainable development./.

VNA