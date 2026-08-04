Business

Zhejiang Export Fair to return to Vietnam with 14th edition

Since its debut in Vietnam in 2011, the annual fair has become an important trade promotion platform, contributing to stronger economic and commercial ties between Zhejiang and Vietnam.

The Zhejiang Export Fair is a large export trade fair independently organised by Zhejiang province in the ASEAN region. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The Zhejiang Export Fair is a large export trade fair independently organised by Zhejiang province in the ASEAN region. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th Zhejiang Export Fair will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 13 to 15, providing a platform for businesses from Vietnam and China's Zhejiang province to strengthen trade links and explore new cooperation opportunities.

The event is a large export trade fair independently organised by Zhejiang province in the ASEAN region. Since its debut in Vietnam in 2011, the annual fair has become an important trade promotion platform, contributing to stronger economic and commercial ties between Zhejiang and Vietnam, according to Vinexad National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC.

This year's edition will be held alongside the Vietnam Sport Show and the Vietnam Cycle Expo, creating one of the country's largest specialised trade event series.

The combined exhibitions are expected to feature 520 booths from 400 businesses representing 15 countries and territories across a 10,000-square-metre exhibition area. They will bring together manufacturers, importers, distributors, buyers, industry experts and business partners, creating opportunities to expand market access and foster commercial partnerships.

The Zhejiang Export Fair will showcase the Chinese province's key export products, particularly sporting and outdoor equipment, consumer goods, bicycles and electric two-wheelers, as well as bicycle and motorcycle parts and accessories. The product range is expected to meet the increasingly diverse needs of the Vietnamese market.

Organisers noted that Vietnam remains one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic economies. As one of China's leading export-oriented provinces, Zhejiang has continued to deepen economic and trade ties with Vietnam. Bilateral trade reached approximately 20 billion USD in 2025, accounting for about 10% of total trade between Vietnam and China./.​

VNA
#NQ 59 #Zhejiang Export Fair #Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre #Vietnam Sport Show #Vietnam Cycle Expo China Vietnam
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