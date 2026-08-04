Vietjet offers golden week of promotions, making travel dreams come true with tickets from 0 VND

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Vietjet offers a golden week of promotions from August 1-8, 2026, with hundreds of thousands of Eco tickets priced from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), and up to 30% off for Business, SkyBoss, and Deluxe tickets.

From 00:00 on August 1 to 23:00 on August 8, 2026 (GMT+7), passengers can hunt for Eco tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) on all Vietjet routes at website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air app. The promotions are applied for domestic and international flights from September 5, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

In addition, Vietjet also offers passengers a 30% discount on Business and SkyBoss tickets on international direct flights when applying the code BUSB88, and a 20% discount on Deluxe ticket prices on flights to the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan when entering the code DLX88 on the website website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air app.

The journey becomes even more special as passengers who pre-purchase a meal combo on direct domestic and international flights (excluding connecting flights) through Vietjet's ticket sales channels, receiving an immediate 50% discount.

Don't miss Vietjet new routes including Hanoi - Prague (Czech Republic), Hanoi - Almaty (Kazakhstan), Ho Chi Minh City - Colombo (Sri Lanka), as well as the resumption of flights between Da Lat and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh and Da Nang from August 19, 2026. Flights to Vietnam's most popular destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Hue, will be increased their frequencies to meet the growing travel demand of both local residents and visitors.

Book your flight with Vietjet now to enjoy every journey to the fullest with our modern, fuel-efficient fleet, try fresh, nutritious, hot meals and distinctive Vietnamese ones such as Pho Thin, Vietnamese banh mi, iced milk coffee…and the finest international cuisine served by professional and dedicated flight crews, along with unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 metres./.