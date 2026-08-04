Business

Construction begins on 450MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

With a total investment of 7.774 trillion VND (nearly 296 million USD), the project is currently the largest solar power plant by installed capacity in Tay Ninh.

Officials perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the 450MW Dau Tieng 5 Solar Power Plant project in Duong Minh Chau Commune, Tay Ninh province, on August 4. (Photo: VNA)
Officials perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the 450MW Dau Tieng 5 Solar Power Plant project in Duong Minh Chau Commune, Tay Ninh province, on August 4. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Construction officially began on the 450MW Dau Tieng 5 solar power plant in Duong Minh Chau commune, the southern province of Tay Ninh, on August 4, marking a major step in Vietnam's clean energy transition.

With a total investment of 7.77 trillion VND (nearly 296 million USD), the project is currently the largest solar power plant by installed capacity in Tay Ninh. It is expected to help strengthen national energy security while supporting the country's transition to a greener and more sustainable energy system.

Developed by DT5.1 Energy JSC, a subsidiary of Xuan Cau Holdings, the project will cover about 645 hectares of semi-submerged land around Dau Tieng Reservoir. It will be equipped with photovoltaic panels, distributed inverters, a transformer station, transmission lines and grid connection infrastructure.

Commercial operation is scheduled to begin in December 2027. Once completed, the plant is expected to generate more than 808 million kWh of clean electricity annually, helping meet growing power demand while contributing to Vietnam's commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, To Dung, Chairman of Xuan Cau Holdings, said Dau Tieng 5 is among the first projects to apply the direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) mechanism. He said the project will enable renewable energy producers and major electricity consumers to trade clean electricity directly while promoting the development of a more competitive power market.

PowerChina, the project's general contractor, pledged to ensure construction quality, maintain project progress and strictly comply with health, safety and environmental standards throughout implementation. The company said it will take measures to minimise construction impacts on the water resources and ecosystem of Dau Tieng Reservoir.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh People's Committee Le Van Han said the project will not only help to enhance national energy security and accelerate the country's green energy transition, but also make effective use of the reservoir's semi-submerged land, attract investment, create jobs, increase local budget revenue and support economic growth

Since 2018, Xuan Cau Holdings has developed the Dau Tieng 1, Dau Tieng 2 and Dau Tieng 3 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500MW. At the time they entered operation, the complex was the largest solar power facility in Southeast Asia.

On the occasion, DT5.1 Energy JSC donated 1 billion VND to Tay Ninh province's Education Promotion Fund and the Fund for the Poor in Duong Minh Chau commune to support local social welfare programmes./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Construction #solar power #Tay Ninh Tay Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

Ca Mau companies and households use rooftop solar to cut expenses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam raises rooftop solar sales cap to 50%, widens direct power deals

Rooftop solar power is entering a new phase of development with a more solid foundation. When integrated with energy storage systems and direct power purchase mechanisms, it not only contributes to supplementing distributed energy sources and reducing pressure on the national power system, but also serves as a driving force for green growth, enhances the competitiveness of the economy, and ensures energy security.

Rooftop solar panels in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply

As electricity demand surges, particularly during the hot season, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to promote rooftop solar power as a practical solution to ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and ease pressure on the national grid.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.